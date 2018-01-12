Advertisement

Shia Labeouf is among the category of successful holiday stars who did not have it easy growing up but he has definitely made a name for himself in today’s competitive film industry. Just take a look at some titles in his filmography.

He starred in movies like the 2003 Charlie’s Angel: Full Throttle, where he played the role of Max Petroni. Others include 2004 I, Robot; Disturbia in 2007 and as Sam Witwicky in the Transformers movie series from 2007 to 2011. He has also done voice-over roles such as in Surf’s Up, where he did the voice of Cody Maverick.

Shia LaBeouf has managed to spread his approval across audiences of all age brackets but is especially popular among the younger audience. This is a function of the movie roles he has accepted and of course, his inherent skill at performing them.

Shia LaBeouf Wiki, Bio

Shia was born as Shia Saide LaBeouf on 11 June 1986 in Los Angeles, California where he was equally raised. His life wasn’t the easiest growing up having been born the only child to a Jewish mother and a Christian father. His mother Shayna LaBeouf (formerly Saide) held multiple job descriptions at different times. Most notably as a dancer and ballerina and then later as a clothing jewellery designer and visual artist. His father, Jeffery Craig LaBeouf had the same multi-functionality trait and was a Vietnam war veteran.

Shia LaBeouf started to perform comedy for his family members, mimicking his father. This was his way of dealing with his parents’ breakup but after being inspired by a fellow child actor, he soon realised that it could be a way out of poverty. From performing around his neighbourhood in Echo Park to scoring gigs in stand-up comedy clubs at the age of 10, Shia gradually honed his craft. He even got himself a manager off the Yellow Pages by pretending to be his own manager. Shia’s education mostly came from tutors but he did attend Alexander Hamilton High School and 32nd Street Visual and Performing Arts Magnet in Los Angeles (LAUSD).

His first real shot at acting finally came in the early 2000s, when he landed the role of Louis Stevens in the weekly program Even Stevens which aired on the Disney Channel. The role would later fetch him a Daytime Emmy Award. He opened his filmmaking account with a short movie titled Let’s Love Hate and Maniac which he worked on with his close friend and rapper, Cage. He would later team up with Cage and Kid Cudi on several of their music videos in a directing capacity.

Shai LaBeouf has seen a lot of success in entertainment, especially from his acting roles. He received mixed reviews for his roles in Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull and Eagle Eye. He has received wide praise for his performance as a teenager under house arrest in the movie Disturbia, winning a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Breakout Male for his efforts. His biggest success came with the Transformers movies franchise.

Shia’s life hasn’t been all success though. He has been arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and obstruction on two occasions in 2014 and 2017. He eventually had to attend a 12-Step Program and is currently on a 12-month probation minus time served.

Shia LaBeouf Wife, Girlfriend, Mom, Married

LaBeouf finally settled down with Mia Goth, a British actress and Nymphomaniac co-star on October 10, 2016. The commitment ceremony was held at a chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before this time, however, Shia LaBeouf had been in a litany of relationships with numerous female celebrities since 2004. China Brezner, Isabel Lucas, Megan Fox and Carey Mulligan are just a few of the names that come to mind.

LaBeouf is in a financially capable situation and till today still fully supports his parents financially. He speaks openly about his love for his mom whom he spent the bulk of his time with after his parents split.

Shia LaBeouf Height, Net Worth

LaBeouf’s striking features make him an attractive prospect. Standing at a respectable 1.76m, he has dark brown hair, hazel coloured eyes and maintains his body weight well.

He owns a 2500sq luxurious Villa valued at $1.85 million. Among his big boy toys, you’ll find a Triumph Thruxton 900 motorcycle and a 1975 Checker Marathon vintage automobile. You’ll also see a Chevy Silverado truck and a Ford F-150 monster. He is obviously a truck kind of guy.

According to reports, Shia LaBeouf currently makes an average of $15 million per movie and has an estimated net worth of $25 million.