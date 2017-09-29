Shanna Moakler was the winner of the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was originally the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995. She is an outstanding actress, model and her work in TV shows and films have really touched people from all over the world.

Shanna Moakler is also an actress and reality television star. If you can remember, she was chosen as a Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine in December 2001 and also hosted E!’s Bridalplasty during its two-month run in 2010/2011.

Let us take you deeper into the life of the beautiful and multitalented Shanna Lynn Moakler.

Shanna Moakler Bio

Shanna was born in the year 1975 on 28th of March, in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. She was born as Shanna Lynn Moakler to her parents; John W. Moakler III (her father) and Gail Moakler (her mother).

She is an American and is of German, Portuguese, and Irish descent.

Shanna who always wanted to be a model started modeling at the age of 15 where she had kept her first step on Miss Teen USA in 1992.

But she had won the title Miss Teen All-America in 1993. In 1995 she had appeared in Miss USA and became the first runner-up. She also participated in 2009 Miss USA gay marriage controversy.

She attended Barrington High School but moved to Miami after graduating to pursue a career in modeling.

After living in New York for some time (where she was named Miss New York USA and represented New York in the Miss USA pageant in 1995), Moakler moved to Los Angeles. In December 2001, she was named Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine.

In 1998, Shanna started her acting career. She was a cast in the movie Pacific Blue in 1998, and then had her own reality show called Meet the Barkers with her then-husband, Travis Barker.

In 2001 she had signed a contract with Playboy. She also had appeared in the television show from 1998.

Shanna made a guest appearance as Mariska on the television program Joey, starring Matt LeBlanc and also made an appearance as Josie on the show Jake in Progress, featuring John Stamos in 2005.

In 2006 she had appeared in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation entitled “Poppin’ Tags”. She played a character named J-Lady, while Barker played a rapper involved in a conflict with a rival rap artist.

Shanna Moakler Boyfriend/Kids

Shanna was dating rock star Billy Idol in 1997. However, they broke up within a few months.

In October 1997, she began dating Oscar De La Hoya. Oscar De La Hoya is a former professional boxer with an American and Mexican descent. They got engaged in 1999 before being parents of their first child, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.

However, their relationship ended dramatically in September 2000 when Oscar brought an unknown woman to the Latin Grammy Awards as his partner. Later, Moakler filed a $62.5 million palimony suit against Oscar stating he abused her and their daughter in promoting his own name to the public.

Shanna remained single for the next few months and with the start of 2001, she was found dating Dennis Quaid.

Dennis Quaid is an American actor who is popular for starring his role in the movies like Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Wyatt Earp and much more. Their love life lasted for about eight months.

On 30th of October 2004, Shanna got married to Travis Barker. Travis is a great musician and producer from the United States.

He is mainly popular in the entertainment world for being the drummer of the rock band Blink-182.

They welcomed their first child, a boy – Landon before getting married and their second child a daughter Alabama was born at the end of 2005. They got divorced on 8th of February 2008.

In all, Shanna Moakler has three kids: Landon Asher and Alabama Luella with Travis Barker, and Atiana Cecilia with Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna Moakler Net Worth, Body Measurements

Shanna has been earning a lucrative amount of salary since a long time and her net worth is said to be around $15 million.

Shanna Moakler is very sexy and she has a fantastic body. The main top secret behind her brilliant nature is her great body.

The 5 feet 8 inches tall diva weighs 53 kg (117 lbs) and has a full body stats of 34-24-34 inches. Her Bra Size is 34, her waist size is 24, while her Hip Size is 34 inches.

She has Brown colored Eye and wears size 8 (US) shoes.