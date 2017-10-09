Ryan Guzman’s full name has “Anthony” in-between Ryan and Guzman. He is an American model, theatrical and commercial actor.

You probably know Ryan as Noah Sandborn from “The Boy Next Door” (2015) or Ryan Mills in “Notorious” (2016). In the former, an erotic thriller film written by Barbara Curry and directed by Rob Cohen, Ryan was the main antagonist.

He portrayed a teenager with mysterious past who moved in with his uncle after he lost his parents in a car accident. He befriended Kevin Peterson (Ian Nelson), fell in love with Kevin’s mum, Claire (Jennifer Lopez) who happens to be his teacher and seduced her into having a sexual encounter with him.

Ultimately, he became obsessed with Claire and severally tried to murder her husband (John Corbett) and son when it became obvious he won’t have more of her.

In the ABC crime and legal drama series – “Notorious”, he was an easy-going but eager production assistant and son of the network president. He’d do whatever it takes to get elevated in the number one TV news program in the country – Louise Herrick Live (LHL).

Disregarding the foregoing, Ryan Guzman has portrayed Carlos Gutierrez in the mini-series “Heroes Reborn,” Roper in “Everybody Wants Some”, Sean Asa in “Step Up All In”, Alex in “April Rain” and Jake in “Pretty Little Liars”.

Ryan Guzman Bio

Ryan Guzman was born in Abilene, Texas on the 21st day of September 1987. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to their hometown – Sacramento, California. This was where Ryan was brought up.

According to Ryan, he never imagined being an actor or a professional dancer. His interest as a kid was in martial arts. The actor developed the passion for martial arts when he was just 7-years-old and, picked up his first black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of ten. He even became a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter until his fighting license expired. That was in 2010.

Ryan Guzman played baseball in high school and was popular as a left-handed pitcher. He was hoping to build a career as a baseball player but then, the dream was crushed by a shoulder injury. After this, Guzman found solace in print modelling. He worked with LOOK Modeling Agency and later moved to Los Angeles in September 2010 where he joined the Wilhelmina Agency. While he has modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch, Affliction and Reebok, he has appeared in television commercials for Old Navy, Gillette, Candies and Oprah Winfrey Network.

The successes Guzman recorded in modelling inspired him to try acting. He signed with a talent manager and started auditioning for roles. It wasn’t long before he landed the Sean Asa “Step Up Revolution” role.

Ryan Guzman Parents, Family

Though Ryan Guzman’s father, Ray Guzman is Mexican, it’s known that his mother, Lisa was born in California. She’s of British, German, Scottish, Swedish, distant French and Dutch ancestry.

After Ray’s service in the Air Force came to an end, Ryan’s family moved to Sacramento. This was where Ryan’s younger brother, Steven was birthed.

Ryan once said this about himself:

“I’m Mexican-American. My dad was actually born in Mexico. He was raised up there, and he came back and forth to America pretty much his whole teenage years. My mom is from Sacramento, California, and she’s a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl. She’s a whitey.”

Ryan Guzman Girlfriend, Gay, Wife

Ryan Guzman is not gay and he is not married. Although it’s difficult to tell if Guzman is in a romantic relationship with anyone, it is known that he once dated Melanie Iglesias.

Ryan and Iglesias were lovers for several years before they decided to call it quits in the last days of 2014. Whatever that triggered the breakup is best known to Ryan and Iglesias. All that’s known is what Ryan shared on Twitter. He confirmed that things have fallen apart between him and Melanie with a tweet that read:

“Since everyone will eventually find out anyway, unfortunately, I’m single again…”

Ryan Guzman Body, Height

Ryan has always been admired for his body. At some time in the past, he disclosed that his favourite workout is Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training.

“The MMA training is so intense and so hardcore and so physically demanding that you shed the weight off. It’s incredible,” he said.

Guzman is 6 feet tall and weighs 61kg. Other details of his body measurements are as shown below:

Chest size – 41 inches (104 cm)

Biceps – 15 inches (38 cm)

Waist size – 34 inches (86 cm)