Fans of CW’s The Vampire Diaries would recognize Zimbabwean-Australian Rick Cosnett for his recurring role as Dr. Wesley Maxfield, a role that lasted for 12 episodes from 2013 to 2014. Cosnett then joined another CW show The Flash, playing the main role of Eddie Thawne. Rick’s incredible acting quickly made him a fan favorite. But, sadly for The Flash fans, Cosnett’s character didn’t stick around for as long as they would have liked as he perished in the season one finale.

On the brighter side, his fans got to see their favorite superhero in action again as an FBI analyst in ABC’s new show Quantico. However, his “openly gay” role sort of caught his fans by surprise.

Judging from the originality of the gay scenes, it’s hard to believe the role is Cosnett’s first gay role. As is always with actor’s who’ve just portrayed gay roles, Cosnett’s fans and can’t help but wonder if there might be a chance that their ex-superhero is gay in real life.

Read Also: Daniel Tosh Wife, Married, Gay, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Wiki, Height

Curious fans have gone ahead to research about Cosnett’s past dating experiences and we guess you’re one of them, that’s why you’re here. Follow us as we attempt to explore facts about Cosnett’s personal life that could either mean he’s a gay or straight man.

Rick Cosnett Gay

In addition to being openly gay, Cosnett’s Quantico character, Elias Harper is described as very funny, savvy and brilliant minded. He is a former defense attorney whose brilliance sees him being recruited by Quantico into the FBI as an analyst. Harper always loves to be right but is in a way, soft and kind-hearted.

To get right to answering the big question, it is most likely that Cosnett is NOT gay, and we have some facts that could prove that. We stumbled upon Cosnett’s 2014 interview with Flare.com and Briony Smith did well to ask him some questions relating to his love for WOMEN.

When asked about what he loves to see in a woman, Cosnett said he loves it when a woman wears what’s natural to her. He also revealed his celebrity crush to be the Emmy-winning actress, Toni Collette. A gay man would unlikely have a woman as a crush, don’t you think?

Read Also: Max Riemelt Gay Partner, Married, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend, Daughter

Rick Cosnett Married/Girlfriend/Wife

While being in a relationship with a woman would make it even more believable that Cosnett isn’t gay, that information is, unfortunately, hidden from the public as Cosnett appears to be private when it comes to his romantic life. However, because the women who have been in his life are not known doesn’t make him gay.

Interestingly, Rick is a romantic, when asked by flare.com the one thing he can’t live without he said “Love.”

We all hope he tones down on his privacy and gives us all a sneak peek into his romantic life. Until then, there is not enough reason to label Cosnett as a gay man, just because he acted a gay role.

Rick Cosnett Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 11 inches (180). Cosnett is one of those men who love the hunky look and my does it look good on him.

However, the exact figures of his biceps and triceps have not been made known to the media.

Read Also: Colman Domingo Gay, Married, Wife, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio

Rick Cosnett Bio

Rick was born as Richard James Cosnett on April 6th, 1983, Chegutu, in Zimbabwe. He later moved to Australia where he studied BFA Acting at the Queensland University of Technology. Rick has two sisters. His cousin is legendary English actor and film producer, Hugh Grant.

Cosnett began his acting career in theater before dabbling in film and television. At the early stages of his career, he worked at an underground bar in Australia, where he cleaned up “all sorts of things you don’t wanna be cleaning up.”

Cosnett had his professional acting debut in Forensic Investigators playing the recurring role of Mal Henshall in 8 episodes. His feature film debut was in 2006 Australian film, The Bet. He has since been more active on the small screen appearing only in short films.

Rick’s secret fantasy is to one day be in a Broadway musical.

Catch up with Rick Cosnett on Twitter and Instagram.