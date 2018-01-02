Advertisement

The “King of Youtube” Psy, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer known internationally for his hit single Gangnam Style which he released in 2012. He is also famous locally for his numerous funny videos and stage performances loved by all.

His hit single Gangnam Style is so popular and globally accepted that by December 12, 2012, it became the first video to reach a record one billion YouTube views, and by May 31st in 2014, it doubled that number and had about 2 billion views. Currently, Gangnam Style is the third most watched video on YouTube.

Psy’s Real Name and Wiki

Psy is addressed formally as Park Jae-sang, a South Korean born on December 31, 1977, into an affluent family in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea to parents Park Won-Ho; and Kim Young-hee; his mother.

Psy was a privileged kid who started elementary and middle school education when he should. He got enrolled in Banpo Elementary and Middle school and Shewa High School as at when due. While in school, he didn’t like it much but he was famous as the class clown. He found it very easy to drive the entire class to laugh at his jokes and this made him really popular. It is pain to see he had a thing for entertainment from way back in time.

Despite his disinterest in formal education, his parents were determined to ensure he got properly educated as he was the next in line to take over from his father as chairman of DI Corporation. He was sent to the US to study business administration at Boston University, but upon his arrival in the US, he lost interest in education and thus spent his remaining tuition funds in purchasing musical instruments, electric keyboard, computer, a MIDI interface and of course entertainment equipment. He still found it relevant to attend an English-language summer course and studied for one full semester there.

He finally dropped out of Boston University and enrolled at Berklee College of Music. While at Berklee, he made good use of his time since he was now doing what he loved to do – Music. However, he later dropped out of Berkley and returned to South Korea to fully pursue a career as a singer. This decision marked the beginning of his career as a world-famous musician.





In South Korea, Psy made several appearances and stirred up the Korean pop music scene with unseen fascinating dance moves, extremely blunt lyrics in circumstances that he deemed it necessary and a creative sense of appearance which earned him the nickname “The Bizarre Singer”. His style hitherto had not even be imagined before, let alone seen. He was so good that his awesomeness could not be contained in South Korea alone. Psy had a taste which the whole world had not seen and thanks to Gangnam Style, he is a global celebrity today.

Psy’s Height, Net Worth

The 1977 born Gangnam Style celebrity and King of Youtube has an average body build which stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170cm. His Chest size is 43 inches (109cm), waist – 38 inches or 96.5cm and it’s all packed into a body weight of 82kg or 181lbs. Not bad at all for someone who dances as interestingly as he does.

Other than coming from a rich home, Psy has made money for himself. He drives a Hyundai Equus but still lives with his family in Seoul, South Korea. He has a net worth of $25 million and is the first Korean pop musician so widely known in the west and of course, the rest of the world. Hard work and dedicated months of practising his unique dance moves got him global recognition.

Is Psy Gay? Wife/Girlfriend

Psy has a straight sexual orientation. He got married to his longtime college girlfriend Yoo Hye-yeon in 2006. The couple was said to have been introduced to each other by a mutual acquaintance and their union has produced twin daughters. Yoo Hye-yeon, a cello major at Yonsei University was the one who encouraged her husband Psy to join the South Korean based YG Entertainment label in 2010 after his compulsory military service as a signalman

Quick Facts about Psy

Birth Name: Park Jae-Sang

Date of Birth: December 31, 1977

Birth Place: Gangnam district, Seoul, South Korea

Profession: Rapper, Dancer, Producer

Stage Name: Psy

Nationality: South Korean

Height & Weight: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m), 82 kg (180 lbs)

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Marital status: Married to Yoo Hye-yeon

Net Worth: $45 Million