Making a career in media and journalism and staying at the top your game for over 25 years is no mean feat in the United States. One person that makes this look easy is definitely Patti Ann Browne – the darling of Fox News. Talent, diligence and an understanding of how to manage the limelight have set her apart from her peers.

In today’s world, plaudits should be given to any public figure that manages to maintain their public image over a long period without courting the controversy and scandals that come with the attention of the cameras.

Patti Ann Browne’s Bio/Early Life

Patti Anne Browne was born on September 10, 1965, in Bayside, Queens, New York. She is the third in a family of four. Growing up as a child, she survived scarlet fever at age 14.

She attended St. Francis Preparatory School in New York City, and as a child she made up her mind early to pursue a career in media and journalism. With this in mind, she set out to acquire degrees and certificates that reflected her dreams. Patti has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Fordham University in New York City. During her time there, she worked as a news Presenter and a co-host on an Irish music show for radio WFUV-FM. Simultaneously, Browne reported for NYIT’s evening news show LI News Tonight. One of her reports won her a FOLIO award.

She holds a Masters Degree in Communication Arts from the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, New York, a degree she acquired on a full scholarship through teacher assistantship. She hit an impressive 4.0 points.

Patti Ann Browne’s Journalism Career

Her professional sojourn began as a news reader and writer for radio WLIM-AM in Long Island. She procceded to WLIG TV 55, anchoring various shows and directing News programs. Browne joined News 12 initially as a general assignment reporter, with a job description that required her to spend years out in the field, covering major stories in New York City. In 1993, she was on ground for a live reporting on the investigation after the 1993’s World Trade Center bombing from Manhattan, New York.

Patti Ann Browne’s next stop was MSNBC as a full-time anchor for 3 years. She hosted Morning Line on weekends, interviewing Tim Russert live every Sunday before Meet the Press.

In 2000, Patti joined Fox News where she anchors Fox News Live headline, news updates and fills in as host for shows during many different time critical slots. Additionally, she anchors hourly news updates for the Fox News Radio network. She is also a regular guest panelist at the Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld on Fox News and on Fox early-morning show titled Fox and Friends First.

As a result of the nature of her official engagements, Patti has traveled wide, visiting countries including Hungary, Austria, England, Ireland, France, Mexico, Canada, among others.

Hobbies and Interests

Patti Ann has interests in water skiing.jogging, yoga, classic rock and jive dancing. She is a devout Catholic and was inducted into the Brooklyn Diocese Hall of Fame, the Saint Francis Prep High School Hall of Fame. She served on the Island Harvest and the Interfaith Nutrition Network as an active volunteer. She was also named one of the “Irish American Media Top 30” by national newspaper “The Irish Voice”. Patti served as Aide to Grand Marshal of the Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in late 1997.

Patti Ann Browne’s Twin Sister, Husband, Kids

Patti has an identical twin sister and another younger sister who is married and opts to keep a very low profile. Generally speaking, Patti is very family oriented and in recent years, she has cut down on her work hours to spend more time with her family.

Patti is married to photographer Mike Browne with whom she has a son Connor Browne who was born premature in July, 2005 at 2 lbs. 6 oz.

Patti Ann Browne’s Body Measurements

Patti is not just all about the brains and handwork, she also boasts an impressive figure and a silky smooth skin. Her body measurements are 36-25-35. Surprisingly, she is smaller than you would think, standing at 5ft 2. She weighs 54kg at the moment.