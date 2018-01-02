Advertisement

Michael Phelps is one of the best swimmers of his generation. Phelps retired from professional swimming after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In an Olympic career that spanned 16 years beginning from the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Phelps won a record 28 medals including 23 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes. He holds 39 world swimming records.

As a retired Olympian, Phelps’ primary focus is on his Michael Phelps Foundation whose biggest initiative is the im-program aimed at making children, water-safe. Phelps also continues to work as a corporate pitchman and boasts a lifetime deal with Under Armour. He also has his own swimwear brand MP which he plans to develop.

Michael Phelps Wife/Girlfriend/Married

Michael Phelps married his long-time girlfriend Nicole Johnson Miss California 2010 on June 13th 2016. The couple’s marriage was done in secrecy and the news only gt to the media months after they had already tied the knot.

According to sources, their wedding was officiated by Phelp’s agent and longtime friend Peter Carlisle. Also, the ceremony was held at Paradise Valley, Arizona where the couple had just bought a house and moved in.

Michael met Nicole for the first time at the ESPYs Awards back in 2007 but they didn’t begin a romantic relationship until 2009. At the ESPYs 2017, Phelps was bestowed with the Best Record-Breaking Performance and during his acceptance speech he spoke about meeting his wife, whose birthday also happened to be on that same day.

Read Also: David Boudia Wife, Gay, Girlfriend, Height, Net Worth, Kids





“Today is my wife’s birthday, and we met here 10 years ago,” Phelps said. “It’s the most amazing thing in the world.”

Nicole was born on 12 July 1985, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States. She was 17 when she entered into her first beauty pageant competition. It was Miss California Teenager. She emerged as the first runner-up out of 304 contestants.

Johnson, in 2007, graduated from the University of Southern California with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus on sports and entertainment. Also in 2007, she entered into the 2007 Miss California and was the first runner-up. At the second time of trying in 2009, Nicole snapped the Miss California 2010 title. She entered the Miss USA competition in 2010 and made it to the Top 10. Phelps was sure to attend all of her pageant gigs. He even had to take breaks from training for the Olympics to support his woman.

Like every other couple, Phelps and Nicole’s relationship haven’t been without rough times. The couple reportedly broke up twice before getting back together for good.

“We both had to go through some things to get to the point where we are now in our life,” Phelps told Access Hollywood.

“I always said if I had the chance to get her back, she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was able to have that opportunity… I didn’t want to live my life without her and not have her know exactly how I felt.”

In February 2015 Phelps proposed to Nicole.

Michael Phelps Son, Family

Before their marriage in July 2016, Phelps had welcomed his first baby a son named Boomer Robert Phelps with Nicole on May 5, 2016. Speaking about Nicole pregnancy to PEOPLE. Phels said;

“Nicole and I, before finding out [about Boomer] thought we’d travel around the world for a bit and have a honeymoon, but sometimes life isn’t exactly what you think it will be.”

Read Also: Magic Johnson Son, Net Worth, Height, Kids, Wife, Family, Wiki, Daughter

He added; “We are so fortunate to have a healthy and happy baby and hopefully more coming soon, but we don’t know when. We’re going through life everyday happy and blessed with what we have. But I hope to have more kids in the future.”

Baby Boomer was the center of attraction at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The cute baby even has his own Instagram account. In August 2017, Phelps took to his Instagram page to announce that Nicole was pregnant with their second child. “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!!” the Olympian wrote.

The family also includes two dogs French bulldogs, Juno and Legend. They all live in a 6,010-square-foot mansion in paradise valley, Arizona which Phelps brought in December 2015 for $2.53 million.

Michael Phelps Body

Research carried out on Phelps’ body revealed that the retiree has the perfect swimming body which made him exceptional in the pool.

Height: 6 feet 4 inches(1.93 m)

Wingspan: 80 inches

Weight: 194 lbs (88 kg)

Feet Size: 14

Michael Phelps Wiki/Bio

Michael Fred Phelps II was born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland as the youngest of three children. He attended Towson High School, graduating in 2003. When Phelps was 9 years old in 1994, his parents divorced. However, his father, a retired Maryland State Trooper remarried in 2000. Phelps’ mother Deborah Sue “Debbie” Phelps (née Davisson), is a middle school principal.

Phelps was a hyperactive kid. As a way to expend the excess energy he had, Phelps began swimming at the age of 7 and by 10 he was already setting swimming records for his age group.

At the age of 15, Phelps made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Summer Olympics. He was the youngest member of the USA swimming team since Ralph Flanagan in 1932 – 68 years later.