Markiplier is an American YouTube personality who started his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He became famous for his gameplay commentary videos on YouTube.

Markiplier was born Mark Edward Fischbach on 28 June 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii. His family later relocated to Cincinnati where he lived throughout his childhood and young adult life. He spent most of his childhood with his brother Tom Fischbach playing in the woods before their father introduced them to the use of computers and this caught the boys’ attention as they would spend hours playing video games like Super Nintendo.

Mark got admission into the University of Cincinnati to study Biomedical Engineering but dropped out to pursue a career online as a YouTuber. He soon became famous through his YouTube account ‘markiplierGAME’ which he created on May 26, 2012, for posting action video games, indie games and gameplay commentary videos. He is known for horror and indie games like Slender: The Eight Pages, Five Nights at Freddy’s series, Garry’s Mod and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Markiplier is also known for his sketch comedy videos.

His best alter ego or as he calls it online ‘the other self’ is called Wilford Warfstache. This comic character represents his personality on his YouTube channel which is currently listed as the 22nd most subscribed-to channel on YouTube with a viewer subscription of over 18 million.

In November 2014, the young YouTuber joined the board of ‘Red Giant Entertainment’ a comic book publisher and transmedia entertainment company. In the pursuit to grow his career, he became a co-host alongside voice actor Janet Varney to anchor the 2015 South by Southwest (SXSW) Gaming Awards. He has had the honor of working with big names like Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black and collaborating with voice actors and fellow YouTubers like PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye and LordMinion777.

Markpilier is generally known as a hard worker. He exhibits a great passion for his work which is seen in his gaming videos where he shows various emotions like excitement, anger, screaming and even crying. He is also known to care about his fans and does his best to communicate and connect with them on diverse subjects via his vlogs. He makes it a duty to attend functions like ComicCon, VidCon and PAX and ensures to be an active participant while there. On social media, his dominance is glaring from his over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 4 million followers on Twitter also. The famous YouTuber was 6th on a list of 20 most influential celebrity teenagers in the United States in 2015.

Markipilier’s Girlfriend, Is He Gay?

Markipilier is obviously not gay. He has been dating Amy Nelson a graphic designer and animator known online as Peebles. The pair started dating in 2015 but made it public when they attended the VidCon convention together. Amy further confirmed the speculation of their relationship on Twitter with a picture.

She has appeared on Markiplier’s channel in the “DON’T LAUGH CHALLENGE #5” as well as in many of Mark’s live-action videos. She and her friend Kathryn Knutsen feature as official judges on Mark’s live-action series Markiplier Makes.

Markiplier Net Worth and Height

The whole chunk of Markiplier’s wealth is attributed to his YouTube earnings. His MarkiplierGAME has attracted a ton of about 18 million subscribers and over 7 billion views. Other sources of income for this young YouTuber includes his social media accounts as Forbes Magazine estimated that he is one of the ten most influential YouTubers in the USA to make about $6million yearly from social media endorsements alone.

Markiplier’s net worth has been estimated to be about $9 million currently.

The young and famous YouTuber has an athletic body frame with a comfortable height of 5ft 10.5in or 179cm.

Family

Mark’s father, Cliffton Morris Fischbach was a military officer who served in South Korea where he met his mother who is a native of Korea. His father retired from the army shortly after he was born and relocated to Cincinnati with his family. Mark has an older brother, Jason Thomas Fischbach an artist and the author of the webcomic Twokind.

Though loved by both parents, their marriage ended in a divorce. Mark’s father met another lady, Dee, who both Mark and Tom liked because she bought them a PS2 and was nice to them. Dee was said to have brought joy to their dad once again. However, their dad was diagnosed with cancer and died on July 4th, 2008. Mark was emotionally broken by this loss.

Mrs Fischbach fondly called Momiplier by her son is said to be his biggest fan. She was in the spotlight of Mark’s Draw My Life video.