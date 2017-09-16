Luke Russert rose to fame as an American broadcast news correspondent working with the National Broadcasting Company (NBC).

His father, Tim Russert also worked for NBC News for almost two and half decades. He spent more than half of his time with NBC News working as the moderator of “Meet the Press”. Luke who was just out of college, joined NBC News in August 2008, 6 weeks after the death of his father.

Luke worked with NBC News until 2016 when he decided he’s leaving the media outlet. His decision came as a shock to his fans and colleagues. Russert had to explain he’s not moving to a rival news outlet as insinuated but only taking some time away from political reporting. A statement he issued read:

“It’s fair to say my broadcast career began in an unusual way after college graduation and the death of my father … As a result, I threw myself into the work and never took the time to reflect, to travel and to experience many things that would have given me a clearer sense of what my future should be.”

As a correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Russert reported from Capitol Hill on the House of Representatives for “NBC Nightly News”, “Today”, MSNBC and NBCNews.com.

Luke Russert gained vast public recognition covering the 2008 Presidential election. While he was admired for his balanced reporting of the Democratic and Republican National conventions, it is believed that his election day report about the impact of young people on Barack Obama’s victory contributed to NBC’s News and Documentary Emmy award for its 2008 Election Night coverage.

Read Also – Alexis Knapp Baby, Daughter, Height, Body Measurements

Sometime in May 2009, the Franklin Pierce University honored Luke Russert with the Marlin Fitzwater Award for Leadership in Public Communication. The award was meant to celebrate and recognize those who made uncommon contributions to public discourse in such manner that fostered democracy.

About three years later, in February 2012, Luke Russert’s primetime debut on NBC’s “Dateline” which looked into the possibility of a wrongful conviction of Jon-Adrian Velazquez at New York’s Sing-Sing Prison got nominated for the 2013 News and Documentary Emmy award.

Luke Russert Bio/Career

Luke Russert comes from a family that’s enthusiastic about journalism. While his late dad, Tim Russert established himself as the longest-serving moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press”, his mum, Maureen Orth is famed as an award-winning journalist, a Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair Magazine, and the founder of the Marina Orth Foundation.

Luke was born as Lucas Russert. He celebrated his 32nd birth anniversary on 22nd August 2017. He was born in 1985 in Washington D.C.

Records have it that Luke Russert in 2004, graduated from St. Albans School in the United States’ capital. Luke also graduated from Boston College with a double major in History and Communications. That was in 2008. He would later bag an honorary degree from Wingate University in North Carolina.



Luke Russert’s career has been traced back to when he was a student at Boston College and worked for ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption”. He also co-hosted the XM Radio show “60/20 Sports” with James Carville. It was on the last day of July 2008 that NBC News announced its decision to have Russert as NBC News correspondent covering the youth perspective on the 2008 United States Presidential Election.

The next year, he’d concentrate on covering Congress, especially the House of Representatives. NBC has severally given Luke credits for the success of most of its prominent report on political issues like the Fiscal Cliff fight of 2012, the 2011 debt limit crisis, the Republican Resurgence of 2010 and the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Russert also served as a guest host on various MSNBC programs including: “Way Too Early” “The Daily Rundown with Chuck Todd” “Andrea Mitchell Reports” “NOW with Alex Wagner” and “The Cycle.”

See Also – Lindsey Shaw Bio, Hot, Dating, Married, Husband, Height, Net worth

Notable Moments In Luke Russert’s Career

It was a big deal in 2010 when Rep. Charlie Rangel, the Chairman of then House Ways and Means Committee apologized to Russert after he verbally attacked the journalist for his questions over a report which found the congressman illegally solicited donations using official Congressional stationary and, failed to disclose his shady real estate holdings.

The next year, Russert was as well the focus of public attention. This time, the spotlight was on him because he is the first journalist to land a sit-down interview with Rep. Anthony Weiner after it emerged the congressman sent inappropriate pictures over the internet to young women. Weiner resigned from Congress shortly after the interview.

Luke Russert Dating, Gay, Girlfriend, Married

Everyone believed Luke Russert is Gay when he was caught screaming “He said yes” from the rooftop of Capitol Rotunda. He was referring to his best friend, Jake Sherman.

Waiting for the Russert and Sherman wedding date, it emerged the dudes were just messing with everyone’s head. It was an April Fool’s prank. And, all doubts were cleared when it circulated and was later confirmed that Sherman is getting married to Irene Jefferson. They eventually got married on 15th February 2015.

It’s difficult to tell if Russert is currently in any romantic relationship. Questions like “Who’s Luke Russert’s girlfriend” remain unanswered. Though one can’t tell if Russert is dating anyone, it’s certain he’s never been married.

Happy National #PugDay! Can never have enough. #puglife #pug #pugsofinstagram #puglove A post shared by Luke Russert (@lukerussert) on Oct 15, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

Russert lives in Washington, D.C. with his pug Chamberlain.

Check Out – Crystal Marie Denha Spouse, Boyfriend, Wiki, Bio, Body Measurements

Luke Russert Net Worth, Salary

By all accounts, Luke Russert’s salary was as much as $500k per year. It is also believed that the value of everything he owns is over $9 million.