Luke Kleintank is an American actor best known for his role in the television series Gossip Girl. He stands at a height of 1.83 meters (6 feet tall).

Luke Kleintank was born on the 18th of May 1990 in Cincinnati, Ohio, US. The six feet tall actor has light brown hair color and blue eyes. He grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico; where he and his family moved to when he was just two years old. He completed his early education there and later lived in Stevensville, Maryland.

Luke Kleintank Biography/Acting Career

Luke said he was encouraged by his mom to begin acting at a very young age; and so at age 5 after he took part in his first play (Carnival as it was named), he decided he wanted to take up acting as a career. Growing up, he did a number of shows within his community and a number of stage productions in high school before he moved to New York City to pursue his career in acting and it finally paid off when he was able to land a role in an episode of TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Greg in 2009.

In 2010, he played the role of a bisexual character Eliot Leichter who had a love interest for Eric Van Woodsen in Gossip Girl. In September 2010, he had a role as Noah Newman in the television series The Young and the Restless.

Luke Kleintank eventually joined the cast of Fox Series ‘Bones’ in 2011 as Finn Abernathy. He also appeared a number of times in the CBS series The Good Wife. In 2013, he played the character of Travis in the Family teen drama series Pretty Little Liars and this went through to 2014. Also in 2013, he played the role of ‘Jake in Crime Scene Investigation’.

See Also: Jesse Metcalfe’s Wife, Bio, Girlfriend, Gay, Height





Luke Kleintank’s Recent Roles

Kleintank’s most recent job started in 2015 as a cast in the Amazon series; The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake and this series is based on the original novel written by science fiction author Philip K. Dick. The series explains how life was during post world war II; it portrays a divided America, the Greater Nazi Reich and the Japanese Pacific States.

Currently, “The Man in the High Castles” is at season two and the third season was announced to be released in 2018. From previous interviews he had with the press, it seems his roles had a major effect on him as a person.

Luke appeared in quite a number of other movies like ‘Phantom Halo’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Max’, and ‘Dark House’ between 2012 and 2015.

More On Luke Kleintank

Luke enjoys music, dancing, singing, whitewater rafting and he loves Geocaching, a new game which was first played in mid-2000. It’s basically a modern hide and seek game which involves participants hiding and seeking containers with the use of GPS.

I must confess it’s my first time hearing of such a sport if it can be called that. People who participate call it “A national treasure hunt, played online at geocaching.com”

Luke Kleintank’s Siblings

My little niece!! Kills me! #cute A post shared by lukekleintank (@lukekleintank) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

He has a sister by the name Ruth and a niece. Currently, there is hardly any information regarding his extended family.

Is Luke Kleintank Gay Or Straight?

Luke Kleintank is known to be an individual who loves keeping his love life private. He hasn’t shared any information about his sexuality.

Some people believe he is gay probably because of his ‘bisexual’ role in Gossip Girl but he did open up to put the record right and say that he is straight. I guess that proves he’s a really talented actor and can play multiple character personalities.

Is Luke Kleintank Dating?

Luke reportedly does not want to waste his time with meaningless dates and hookups; he is reportedly looking for a serious relationship because he is a long-term kind of guy. He wants to get married to his next girlfriend and won’t be dating anyone who isn’t going to be his potential wife. But currently he is single and we clearly understand the reason for this.

See Also: DJ Qualls Wife, Girlfriend, Sister, Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Luke Kleintank Social Media and Net Worth

Luke Kleintank loves writing and He has a very active Twitter and Instagram account with over 80k followers on both accounts respectively. He is known to be one who likes a very simple life and doesn’t make too many appearances in the media and paparazzi.

Luke’s net worth can be estimated to be around $14.8 million; however, it could be more being that he is a well-paid actor.