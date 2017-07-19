Kristine Leahy is an American television host and sports reporter. She works for a number of networks but is best known as the Sideline reporter of American Ninja Warrior on NBC.

Her other most known role is as co-host to one of the greatest talkers in American sports Colin Cowherd on his Fox show.

Kristine has been described as a rising star as far as sports reporting is concerned. There have been increasing interests about her success story as well as her personal life.

Kristine Leahy Wiki, Bio, Age

Kristine Leahy was born on October 16, 1986, in Chicago, Illinois. Around the time she was born, Chicago was buzzing with the stardom of the invincible Michael Jordan. Leahy easily grew to become a huge sports fan alongside her brothers who were also athletes in their own right.

As of today, Kristine remains an avid Chicago Bulls fan and an idolizer of the NBA great Michael Jordan. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of her wearing MJ tees. Her favorite movie is MJ’s Space Jam.

Leahy is that kinda girl most men dream to be with, her three most favorite things a re sports, rap and animals. She owns a little cutey dog named Jersey which she frequently flaunts on Instagram.

Leahy participated in a bit of sport herself while she attended Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, Illinois. After high school graduation Leahy moved east to Boston where she studied Journalism with emphasis on sports at Boston University.

She graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Concentration in Broadcast Journalism, Minor in Sociology.

While studying in BU, Kristine created, produced and began hosting BUTV’s only sports show titled “Offsides.” On the show, Leahy edited episodes and conducted interviews. While in BU she got the chance to interview Red Sox GM Theo Epstein.

Kristine interned at Fox 25 and KCAL in LA. Her roles included hosting “Lakers Fan Cam.”

Upon graduation in 2009, Leahy remained in Boston in order to kick off her career. She landed a job at Boston WEEI radio station, reporting for Boston’s for major teams on the WEEI website. Subsequently, she became an in-arena and post-game wrap up host for the Boston Celtics.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kristine left Boston for California in 2012. She performed many exploits in Cali from becoming the first woman to call a horse race in 2013 to being the official reporter for a number of outlets.

Leahy worked as host of CBS Sports Network’s “Lead Off” and did halftime interviews from the NCAA Tournament.

Her first national job came in March 2015 when she replaced Jenn Brown on American Ninja Warrior. In September 2015, former ESPN Radio host Colin Cowherd selected her for his sidekick in his new Fox show.

Leahy also works as an anchor and reporter for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. She reveals more details about her career on her website.

Kristine Leahy Husband, Boyfriend, Height

Much isn’t known about Leahy’s personal life, however, we can confirm that she is in a relationship with Aaron Hines who is said to be a professional health trainer.

According to his website, Hines attended high school in San Francisco where he started as a 3 sports athlete, participating in football, basketball and track.

Hines attended UC Davis on a Football scholarship. He majored in communications with a double minor in African American studies and sociology.

He began his career in healthcare working for Pfizer pharmaceuticals. Three years later he branched out into fitness, starting out as a cycling instructor.

Leahy often takes to her IG account to gush about her flame.

Here Are Some Other Info About Kristine Leahy

Height: 5 Feet 10 Inch

Net Worth: $2 million per Celebrity Net Worth

Eye Color: Green

Hair Color: Blonde

Face Color: White

Body Measurements: 34-29-36

Breast Size: 34B

Waist size: 29

Hip Size: 36

Weight in KG: 65 kg