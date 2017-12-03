It is pardonable if you don’t know Kristin Fisher as a principle filmmaker, the founder of Field Mouse Films. On the other hand, it’s odd if you don’t know that she is a journalist, a news presenter for Fox News.

Fisher founded Film Mouse Films, a limited liability company in 2015. The boutique video production company makes films that look like documentaries for news organizations and corporate clients. Some of the company’s popular clients include Uber and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Not long past, Starwood Hotels & Resorts sponsored the company to travel around the world and document the professional journeys of its employees. The film which was made for internal purposes was shown at Starwood’s top 100 executive annual meeting.

See Also – Susan Mikula, Relationship With Rachel Maddow, Age, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio

Kristin Fisher and Fox News

Currently, Fisher is a Washington D.C based correspondent for Fox News Channel. Records have it that she joined the network in 2015. Since then, she has been severally acknowledged for her coverage of major stories from the White House for FOX News Channel’s primetime and daytime programming. Covering the White House, Fisher gets to travel with the President and Vice President of the United States of America.

But then, Kristin Fisher’s journalism career didn’t start with the Fox News. We have traced the beginning of her involvement with journalism to 2004. In July 2004, she worked with the ABC KHOG TV in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She served as a correspondent for the Democratic National Convention. The next year (2005), she got to be a reporter and weekend anchor for KJCT News 8 in Colorado. She worked as a general assignment reporter for the weekday evening newscasts, anchored weekend evening newscast and also actively participated in the production of an adventure program.

Fisher moved on from KJCT and joined Current TV as a freelance contributor. That was in December 2007. At the same time, she worked as a reporter and video journalist for KATV. This was between June 2006 and December 2008. She again moved on to WUSA TV in January 2009. With the media outlet, she also served as a reporter and video journalist for over four years.





That’s not all, Kristin Fisher joined ABC News as a freelance correspondent in July 2013. Concurrently, she also was a freelance correspondent for WUSA TV. This lasted until January 2015 when she became a correspondent for Fox News Channel.

Fisher is a graduate of Boston University’s College of Communication. She received her degree in Communication from the institution in 2005. Five years later, she won an Emmy Award for her bi-weekly segments on heroes.

Kristin Fisher Wiki

Born to two NASA astronauts – Dr Anna Lee and Dr William Frederick Fisher – on the 29th day of July 1983. Kristin was only 15 months old when her mum known as one of the first female astronauts, became the first mum to fly in space. This happened in 1984.

Kristin was brought up in Houston, Texas. She has also lived in Athens and London. The journalist loves taking part in outdoor activities. In fact, she once lived outdoors for three months on an Alaskan glacier in the Chugach Mountains of Alaska. Mountain climbing is her thing, she has summited Mount Rainier, Mount Olympus and Mount Shasta.

Kristin Fisher Wedding, Married, Husband

It was in 2011 that Fisher married her husband, Walker Harrison Forehand. Kristin and Walker were both 27 years old when they became life partners. It is known that the wedding happened at the Church of the Holy City in Washington and, Rev. James H. Burch of the Catholic Diocese of One Spirit performed the ceremony

From what we learnt, Kristin and Walker met in Athens in 2003 at a summer study program. They apparently dated for several years before they decided to seal it up with marriage.

For being Kristin Fisher’s husband, Walker believes he’s the luckiest guy in the world. Before the wedding he said this:

“It’s better to overachieve in life than underachieve and I truly feel like I’m overachieving… I really feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world, and I don’t say that lightly…that’s the way that you want to feel when you’re getting married to someone.”

Read Also – Amy Reimann Wiki, Bio, Engagement, Married, Husband, Kids, Age, Net Worth

Kristin Fisher Height, Measurements

There’s no gainsaying Fisher is attractive, she’s probably told every day that she’s good-looking and charming. The Fox News correspondent is 8 inches taller than 5 feet. While it is believed that her bra size is 32C, she weighs 124 pounds and, other details of her body measurements are as shown below:

Breasts – 35 inches (89 cm)

Waist – 24 inches (61 cm)

Hips – 35 inches (89 cm)