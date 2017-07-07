It takes a lot of effort to be ranked among the best weather forecasters in the country, but this lady has achieved this feat despite it all. It is in that vein that we are going to check out the topic Kelly Cass wiki, bio, married, husband and her career. Sit tight and concentrate, as this is going to be as engaging as can be. Let’s get started on the topic of Kelly Cass wiki/bio/career.

See also: Lucinda Southworth’s Wiki, Wedding, Children, Bio

Kelly Cass Wiki/Bio/Career

Kelly Cass Wiki would be grossly incomplete if we did not state the fact that she was born on 27 November 1973. This simply means that the well-rounded media personality is currently 43 years of age, but in a blink of an eye, she will be turning 44 this year. So where did it all begin? The media personality has always had an affinity for meteorology so it makes perfect sense that she would pursue a career in it. She has an A.S in Communications, which she obtained from Dutchess Community College.

She definitely did not stop there as she went on to get a B.A in communication from Adelphi University, then she got a certificate of broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. So you see, all roads were leading her up to the point that she is at now in her career.

Her career really kicked off in the year 2000 when she started working at The Weather Channel. Prior to that, she was an employee of WTZA-TV. There she was an associate producer and later she became a forecaster. In addition to that, she also appears on CTV channel, where she has a solid fan base.

She has been given many awards over the years and a few of them are the NWA Seal of Approval, AMS Seal of Approval and the Certificate of International Study, Seoul South Korea. One of the most notable awards she got was New York State Broadcasting award for “ Best Storm Coverage, the blizzard of 93” while working at WRGB- TV.

This, in a nutshell, is all we have on Kell Cass wiki/bio/career, in the event that there is more, you will be the first to know.

See also: Zak Bagans Married, Wife, Girlfriend, Daughter, House, Bio

Kelly Cass Husband/Married

This is one of the first things we love to find out about our celebrities and public figures as a whole, it is always very interesting to delve into their personal lives to discover if they are seriously involved with someone of the opposite sex and in some cases, the same sex.

Over the years, it has become increasingly hard to get a hold of this information. Seeing as public figures are going to great lengths to keep their personal lives under lock and key. Kelly is one of such celebrities because there is close to nothing out there about her personal life.

She has not released any tangible information about her marital status, the only related information is the fact that she has 3 children. As such, this information could imply that she is actually married, but there is no news about the man. It is on this note that we have come to the end of the topic Kelly Cass wiki, bio, married, husband and her career. In the event that there is more, you will be the first to know.