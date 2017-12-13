Jessica Lowe is an American actress, famous for her roles in Blended (2014), Wrecked (2016) and Bob’s Burgers (2011). But that’s not all she is known for. Before she became so famous as an actress, she actually had a long-standing career as a comedian and is also a writer.

Jessica Lowe’s Biography

Jessica Lowe was born on the 21st of February 2000 in Samoa, United States. She was raised by her parents and grew up in Albuquerque on a street with all the boys. Jessica was known to be a tomboy growing up. White by ethnicity, she has blue eyes, dark brown hair and holds an American citizenship.

See Also: Jude Demorest Bio, Wiki, Race, Married, Husband, Parents

In high school, she was a member of the National League, debate club, and speech honor society. After she completed high school, she studied at the Northwestern University where she graduated from. During her stay at the University, she directed and performed the Mee-Ow-show, a show which started in 1974 at Northwestern University.

Jessica Lowe further went on to join the Groundings school and Upright Citizens Brigade to develop her skills in the industry, and in 2009, she got the chance to write and work as an actress for the Boom Chicago in Amsterdam.

Jessica Lowe’s Acting Career

Jessica Lowe made her career debut when she played the role of ‘Ginger’ in the 2014 movie Blended which starred Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.





She released a short video on YouTube which she titled ‘Drunk Yoga Instructions’ and this got a lot of views and it was also said that this helped her get a shot at the ‘Blended’ movie. She was also fortunate to feature in a short film titled Adult Situations. When she was asked why she ended up in blended she said;

“I wanted to be a ginger to be less of a ditzy cheerleader type ad more of a well-meaning dum-dum.”

Jessica also confessed to being a huge fan of Adam Sandler.

“When we weren’t playing street hockey (on roller blades) like they did in Wayne’s world, we’d be inside the house all sweaty and gross, watching Adam Sandler”

She then went on to appear in television series College Humor Originals, Backseat Bitches, and Man Seeking Woman. In 2015, she was a cast for the TV show ‘One Big Happy’. in 2017, she featured in comedy series ‘Wrecked’ which came back with a second season this June after a successful first season.

Jessica Lowe’s Social Media

Jessica Lowe has an active Instagram and Twitter account with over 10,000 and 9,700 followers respectively. She posts a lot of her work-related stuff on her account like her current shoots on the set of Wrecked.

Known to be a very nice, kind, and amazing person; it is said that she volunteers to act out the comedy sketches written by children to help inspire and promote their talent, creativity, and confidence.

Jessica Lowe – Body Measurements

👽💀🤖 A post shared by Jessica Lowe (@jessmarlo) on May 18, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Jessica Lowe’s body measurements are not publicly known, but from her photos and movies, we can say she has an incredible body. She is currently 5 feet 6 inches tall, considering her age, we expect this to increase over the years.

Jessica Lowe’s Relationship Status – Married? Husband?

The 17-year-old Jessica Lowe is known to keep details of her personal and love life a secret so all we know is what she often posts on her social accounts on the topic of relationship. It is still unclear if she currently has anybody in her life. Thanks to an interview, it is known that she had previously been in a number of relationships and has been on a few bad dates too. school and that’s all we heard about that.

See Also: Lisa Boothe’s Age, Bio, Married, Wiki, Measurements, Husband, Education

Jessica occasionally posts some pictures of her Exs on her page, we know she once dated a boy from her high school and that’s all we heard about that. Thanks to her very active social media lifestyle, there is no doubt that when she has someone in her life we will know (except she decides to go the private way a lot of celebrities seem to cherish of late), but currently, she is single and she had made it clear that her career is all that is on her mind for now.

Jessica Lowe Net Worth

She is estimated to be worth at least $850,000.