Jack Nicholson is a renowned American movie director, producer, actor and screenwriter who has reached out to the world through his amazing skills for over 60 years.

Born John Joseph Nicholson on April 22, 1937, in the city of Neptune, New Jersey, Nick as he is popularly known by his high school friends back then in the early 1950s when he attended Manasquan High School, began to explore his acting skills, taking parts in drama to the extent that a theatre and drama award at the school was named in his honor. He was even voted as ‘Class Clown’ by class of 1954.

Jack Nicholson Wiki And Net Worth

John Joseph ‘Jack’ Nicholson who is now known for his versatility in the movie industry has recorded for himself some level of respect around the world as one of the most established actors and movie director cum producers of the 21st century. Growing up as the son of a showgirl, June Frances Nicholson, Jack never settled for less in his career. He made his film debut in 1958, in a low-budget teen crime-drama titled The Cry Baby Killer where he played the title role.

He pushed further in 1960 appearing in more less financially budgeted horror films while doing other things like screenwriting and scriptwriting just to boost his financial capabilities. A good example of his scripts includes The Trip released in 1967 and directed by B-movie king Roger Corman, and Head released in 1968 which starred the musical group the Monkees. However, he made his first breakthrough in 1969 when he took up the role of a liquor-soaked attorney George Hanson in the movie Easy Rider. This fetched him his very first Oscar nomination. Terms of Endearment released in 1983 earned him a second Oscar nomination.

Others on the list include Prizzi’s Honor released in 1985 and The Witches of Eastwick released in 1987. But the Batman of 1989 where he played the psychotic murderer and villain further announced him, fetching him about $60 to $90 million and making him one of the two actors who have been nominated for an Academy Award for acting in every decade from the 1960s to 2000s; the other is Michael Caine.





Today, he is the Oscar winner with the highest net worth of $400 million and three Oscars to his name. He earned his Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his performance in Terms of Endearment in 1983 and had 12 academy award nominations.

Though there was no official statement to support the claims that the legendary actor had in 2013 proposed to retire from acting, it was rumoured that Nicholson was making plans to rest from his acting career due to some health issues related to memory loss. Nicholson’s last appearance in the movies was in 2010 when he acted in a romantic comedy How Do You Know.

Jack Nicholson Girlfriend, Wife, Son And Daughter

Once nicknamed The Great Seducer by the Rolling Stone magazine, Jack Nicholson is also known for his affairs with most well-known ladies like actress Anjelica Huston who was in a relationship with him for a period of 17 years. He also dated Actress Susan Anspach who claimed to have a son for him named Caleb Goddard born September 26, 1970. After Susan, Jack moved on to actress Rebecca Broussard and the affair resulted in a daughter named Lorraine born April 16, 1990, and a son Raymond born February 20, 1992.

However, Nicholson only got married once. He tied the knot in 1962 with actress Sandra Knight- an American actress and writer best known for her acting skills in the 1950s and 1960s. They both had a daughter named Jennifer, before getting divorced in 1968. He now has four children namely Honey, Lorraine, Raymond and Jennifer. Jenny was born in 1963. Nicholson currently lives in Hollywood Hills, California.

Jack Nicholson Mother

Nicholson’s mother, June Frances Nicholson, was of Irish, English, and German descent but she married Italian-American showman Donald Furcillo in 1936 and got divorced shortly after she discovered that Donald Rose as he was then popularly known, was already married.

A year after her marriage to Donald, June who was just 18 years old then, had Nicholson but she kept the circumstances of his birth a secret, allowing her own mother, Nicholson’s grandmother to take care of him as his mother. Nicholson only realised the truth about his parents in 1974, long after his grandmother and real mother passed away. June died in July 1963 while his maternal grandmother died in 1970.

Nicholson got to know the truth about his parents through a Time’s magazine journalist who conducted a research about him for a cover story. He learnt that his sister, June, was actually his mother while the woman who he had earlier regarded as his mother was actually his grandmother.