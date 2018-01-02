Advertisement

Helen Lasichanh, the alluring model-cum-fashion designer was born on the 1st of December 1980 in the United States of America. Apart from being the wife of the legendary artist Pharrell Williams, she is famous for her fashion dexterity and hairstyles.

There is only one phrase that can be used to describe Helen Lasichanh, and that is; avant-garde fashionista. She has comely looks due to her Ethiopian origin and her Laotian ethnicity. Her stunning looks have made her a fashion darling whenever she hits the red carpet.

Early Life

Helen Lasichanh graduated from Coral Park High School in the year 1998, and later from St.Thomas University. While she was a student, Helen was an ardent lover of volleyball. She was so good at the game and stood out among her peers. This eventually made her earn the Florida Sun Conference Player of the Year award in 2001.

Lasichanh’s Relationship With Pharrell Williams

Pharrell came in contact with Helen for the first time at a dinner party. She was already in a relationship when he was trying to woo her. The “happy” crooner decided to change his tactics in order to win her to his side with his charm. Despite the fact that Helen Lasichanh did not respond to most of the text messages from Pharell, he was still patient and determined. After about two and a half years of friendship, the duo started dating. Pharell had to wait for the ongoing relationship Lasichanh was in to come to an end.

Immediately Helen Lasichanh finally split ways with her former boyfriend, Pharell moved into the scene; and the duo started a serious relationship. Moving on with their relationship, the lovebirds were always spotted together at public functions, wearing matching outfits.





Helen and Pharell are known to be very charitable and humble. For two years in a row, the Williams’ have been seen serving food to the less privilege at the Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration.

Helen Lasichanh’s Marriage

On the 12th of October 2012, the two lovebirds got engaged and by 2013, the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde tied the nuptial knot at the Kampong, National Tropical Botanical Garden in Coconut Grove, Florida.

The wedding was star-studded as celebrities trouped in to witness the wedding solemnization between Helen and her hubby. Some of those who graced the occasion were; Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West, Usher Raymond, Robin Thicke. Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stephanie, Busta Rymes, and Jay Z were also spotted at the wedding ceremony.

Before the lovebirds officially got married, there had been some controversies regarding their relationship, as Helen always said that Pharrell wasn’t the right guy for her because of his love for women and the fact that he didn’t look like he was ready to settle with just one woman.

Helen Lasichanh’s Children/Son

Before their wedding, Pharrell and Helen had a son by the name Rocket Ayer Williams born on November 2008. Pharrell revealed the reason behind his son’s name “Rocket” was because rockets were made to go up (they were made to ascend). In 2016, Helen Lasichanh announced she was pregnant with triplets.

By January 2017, she delivered her babies, making her family increase to six. The babies were delivered in sound health and in good condition, but their sex is yet to be known as the couple has chosen to keep them out of the media frenzy.

Helen Lasichanh’s Height and Fashion Statement

Helen Lasichanh who originally has black hair and black eyes stands at a height of 5 feet 11 inches. She is taller than her husband Pharrell who is about 2 inches shorter.

As a successful model and designer, she has been able to attain the vast public glare for most of her unprecedented fashion trend. Recently, at the 2017’s Met Gala, Helen and her husband wore an armless attire that was designed by Rei Kawakubo. You can bet it was one of a kind too.

Helen on Social Media

More so, unlike other celebrities who post their everyday life on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook; Pharell and Helen are super private. Helen Lasichanh is even more private than her husband, but she is very a very interesting person.