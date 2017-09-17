Emma Greenwell is an actress who most people would remember in movies such as Love and friendship, Pride and prejudice and Zion, as well as the popular TV show, Shameless.

The actress and model has made a decent name for her, and on screen, she has become one of the faces you can easily relate to.

Emma Greenwell Wiki, Bio

Getting to know her a little closer than what the screen offers, Emma Greenwell was born on January 14, 1989, in New York.

Even though it was in the United States that she was born, Emma Greenwell left the country with her family when she was still a child for England, and she was raised in London by her French mother and British father.

Since she was a child, the actress has alweays had a passion for acting and since her high school days, she participated in dramas to sharpen her skills.

She attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and after she was done, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her movie career, and it was after the move that she was able to kick start it all.

Even as acting has been the first love, the actress has also been into modeling for some time as well.

Emma Greenwell Acting Career

The Shameless actress and a lover of dogs, Emma Greenwell began her acting career at the age of 21. Before then, however, she was into play performance and even though that was not at a professional level, she took a part in a play at the Edinburgh Festival.

She tried at first to get movie roles in London, but after she was unable to get it after different auditions, she decided to move to the States and began her career as a professional actress when she landed the role of Mandy Milkovich in the hit TV series, Shameless.

It was this role that mostly made her popular, after taking a part in more than 30 episodes. As a new actress and handling the main role in the show, Emma did a rather very great job and it easily opened more doors for her with her acting career.

In 2012, she appeared in her second TV show, True Blood, even though she did not play many episodes in the show. Other TV shows that she would later take part in are Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2013) in which she made a guest appearance, and The Path (2016-present).

Apart from the TV shows, Greenwell has also appeared in a few movies including Holy Ghost People (2013), Dare to Be wild (2015), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016), and Love and Prejudice (2016).

The best acting years of the actress was in 2016 when she took part in more than three productions. In 2017, she is still yet to make any appearance apart from the TV shows which she has been a part of for a long time.

She has revealed that although her parents have always been supportive, they are always scared of the kind of movies she takes part in, most especially her mother.

Emma Greenwell Dating, Boyfriend

Emma Greenwell has a rather very interesting love story, if I will be allowed to say that about it. Very different from what is obtained in Hollywood or even the entertainment as a whole, Emma has had a steady relationship for over 5 years now.

Her boyfriend is her Shameless co-star, Jeremy Allen. Even though the actor is two years younger than the actress, the two have stuck together and have been dating since 2011.

There have been rumors in the past that the two may soon get married, but it has still remained what it is; a rumor.

Apart from Jeremy Allen, the 28 years old actress, has not had a history of any other relationship.

Emma Greenwell Net Worth

It is obvious that she doesn’t have a very long resume, considering that she has not been in many movies, yet she still doesn’t do bad. That is most especially if you look at how much well she has been able to handle the few projects that have come her way and the fact that she is also a model.

She has been said to have a net worth of between 2 to 3 million dollars.