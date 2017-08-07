Dilshad Vadsaria is an American television actress who launched her career in 2006. She is best known for playing the role of Rebecca Logan on Greek and Padma Lahari on Revenge (she was Nolan Ross’s (Gabriel Mann) girl).

Despite being more dominant on the small screen, Vadsaria has a couple of film credits to her name like 2011’s action comedy (which was also her feature debut) 30 Minutes or Less. The film was a mild success making $40.5 million from a $28 million budget.

Some of Vadsaria’s most recent TV endeavours include FOX’s show Second Chance which was moved to a night time slot after poor ratings from its first two episodes before getting cancelled in May 2016. The same was the case for her ABC legal drama Notorious which cancelled after 10 episodes.

Despite the recent flops, Vadsaria maintains a loyal fan base who are always interested in knowing about her comings and goings. One topic that has been of particular interest to her fans is her marital status, romantic affairs and details about her background.

Dilshad Vadsaria Married, Husband

Dilshad is one of those very secretive celebrities who prefer to keep mum when it comes to whom they are getting the hots for. In 2008, she was romantically linked to her Greek costar Jake McDorman, however, the rumors didn’t linger for too long as talks of the two being a couple disappeared a year later.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour about her role in Second Chance, Dilshad was asked if she had ever given a guy a second chance and it worked out. She said;

“Yes and no. [Laughs] You know when you date someone who is super bad for you, and everyone sees it but yourself? And you feel like if you can’t be with this person, your life is over? That was me. I should have cut it off so long before I actually did, but it just dragged on and on and on. It just should have been like, “Ciao, bye!” That’s one thing I would change.”

As of 2017, it isn’t clear whom Dilshad is dating. It is, however, clear that she is unmarried.

Read Also: Audrey Esparza’s Age, Wiki, Bio, Height, Measurements, Married

Dilshad Vadsaria Parents, Wiki

Dilshad Vadsaria was born on September 14, 1985, in Karachi, Pakistan. From her parents, Vadsaria is of Indian and Portuguese descent. Vadsaria and her family moved to Chicago, US when she was 5 years old. She also spent her childhood growing up in both Richmond and Philadelphia.

She studied acting in New York before relocating to Los Angeles. Vadsaria also studied at the University of Delaware.

She is an ardent animal lover. Dilshad often takes to Instagram to voice her love for animals and why they should be protected from poaching activities.

See some posts below;

Well hello, sir. #beautiful #nature #croatia #dubrovnik #vacation A post shared by Dilshad Vadsaria (@dilshadvadsaria) on May 20, 2016 at 1:35am PDT

Launching her acting career in 2006, Dilshad got her debut in an episode of the TV series “Vanished” where she played the role of Agent Nanji. Also in 2006, Dilshad appeared in the short film “Within the Ivory Tower.”

She got her big break in 2007 when she landed a main role in the TV series Greek. The ABC family comedy-drama series would go on to become a hit airing 74 episodes and 4 seasons before ending in March 2011.

Dilshad’s role as one of the fictional sorority Zeta Beta Zeta earned her a NAMIC Vision nomination for Best Comedy Performance.

Read Also: Jessica Parker Kennedy Family, Height, Body Measurements, Married

While on Greek, Dilshad also appeared on TV shows like NCIS, Bones and CSI: Miami. Dilshad’s next major TV role came in a recurring role in the season 2 of Revenge where she starred in 15 episodes.

Dilshad’s other TV credits include; Melissa & Joey (2012), Murder in the First (2014), and Castle (2015). She is still very much active in Hollywood while engaging in other activities.

According to her Tweets, it no no secret that Dilshad is a Democrat and a nonsupporter of Donald Trump.

She is an avid supporter of LGBT rights, gender equality and girl education. She writes a self-titled blog – dilshadvadsaria.com/blog

Dilshad is fluent in both Spanish and French.

Catch up with her on Twitter.

Dilshad Vadsaria Height is 157 cm