David Boudia is an American diver who made his mark at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London where he won the gold medal in the 10 metre platform diving competition and a silver medal in the same competition. Those two medals elevated Boudia’s career and thrust him right into the spotlight.

As a result, he enjoyed a heightened level of attention during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil where he grabbed the bronze medal in the same event and a silver medal alongside Steele Johnson in the men’s synchronized 10 metre platform. Read on for more details about Boudia’s professional and personal life.

David Boudia Wife, Gay, Girlfriend

There have been searches online about David Boudia’s sexual orientation and it is no secret that Boudia is NOT gay. The diver has never been gay. Confused sexuality wasn’t on the list of struggles he documented in his book, “Greater Than Gold: From Olympic Heartbreak to Ultimate Redemption.”

After high school graduation, Boudia had two options; to go pro as a diver or attend college, he chose the latter and enrolled at Purdue University. Thankfully, at Purdue, Boudia met a certain Sonnie Brand whom he began dating and would later marry right after the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

She has been supportive of Bourdia all the way. However, their relationship wasn’t without struggles. In David’s book already mentioned above, the star diver revealed that he and Sonnie broke up twice while they were dating. And if you feel that Sonnie had any problems at all with David for sharing such personal information, then think again.





In an interview with Indy Star, Sonnie revealed that she wasn’t upset at all. “I think honesty is always best,” she said. “I appreciate his (David’s) vulnerability. We’re just like everyone else. We have things we’re working through.”

Boudia had engaged Sonnie before the 2012 Summer Olympics. In a 2014 interview with Team USA.org, Boudia revealed how he popped the question to Sonnie. It was during a game of “succotash” that’s a mix of charades, simply a catch phrase and other word games which they both enjoy playing.

“I got the idea to put ‘engagement’ as one of the words in the game,” David said. “We started playing the first round (which was Catch Phrase) and Sonnie actually guessed engagement right away. Then the second round (charades) I tried to make a silly gesture that wouldn’t resemble ‘engagement,’ but of course, she guessed it right away — which wasn’t part of my plan.”

Boudia summed up courage and asked Sonnie to be his wife. Thanks to social media, we get to know a little about Sonnie. Her Twitter bio reads; “Follower of Christ, wifey, mama, RDN.” RDN there stands for Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Sonnie is a food lover and has taken to her Instagram account to post photos of meals she’s cooked herself.

From her 2012 interview with Glamour Magazine, we can tell that Sonnie is of a humble character. When asked about how it felt dealing with all the attention her husband receives from being a gold medalist, she said;

“You kind of learn where to stand, what to say, and when to chip in… I’m not silly enough to believe people are lining up to meet his fiancée, so sometimes I just step back more.”

David Boudia Kids

As of this writing, Boudia and his wife Sonnie share two adorable kids together. The first kid, a daughter Dakoda was born in October 2014. Boudia has revealed that his daughter serves as a great inspiration to him.

“That was a time in my career when I was a little bit apprehensive, a little bit tired of doing what I was doing,” Boudia said. “So she (Dakoda) kind of brought in that fire back into my life, knowing that I have a little girl that’s looking up to me.”



In August 2017, Boudia and his wife welcomed a second kid, another daughter named Mila Primm Boudia. Photos of the kids can be seen on their mom Sonnie Brand’s Instagram account.

David Boudia Net Worth

Boudia is no doubt an accomplished diver. Though the exact figure of what he earns from diving is unavailable to the public. We estimate his net worth to fall somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

David Boudia Height: 1.78 m