Cynthia Frelund is a name that many NFL lovers are familiar with. The gorgeous sports journalist does a good job on the NFL network discussing the intricacies of football in a very detailed way, bringing fans closer to the sports.

Upon her appointment to the NFL network in August 2016, the NFL Media’s Executive Producer of Original Content, Michael Mandt spoke of their new Analytics expert saying;

“Cynthia will break down complicated data and statistics, recognize patterns and trends, and then translate it in a way that is easy for fans to digest and understand.”

“She is a great addition and makes fans smarter, fantasy owners better and does so in a way that no other football analyst does.”

With growing interest about Cynthia it is no doubt that she is very good at her job.

In this article, we will be giving you detailed information about your favorite sports journalist including her bio, age and of course her personal life.

Cynthia Frelund Wiki/Bio Age

Cynthia Frelund was born on August 24, 1979, in Okemos, Michigan where she was also raised. She attended the famous Okemos High School graduating in 2001.

Frelund proceeded to Boston College where she graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, General.

Taking her education to the next level, Frelund then attended Northwestern University where she obtained a Master of Science (MS), Predictive Analytics.

She then enrolled at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and earned a second masters degree, this time in Business Administration (MBA), Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Marketing, Finance.

While at Kellogg, Frelund was a member of the VP Marketing Club.

Fresh off college in 2005, Frelund started her career working as an analyst for finance company Fusion. She remained at the firm for three years, leaving in 2008.

However, while at Fusion, she landed a job in NFL as a strategist. She held the position for less than a year.

Between 2010 and 2012, Frelund worked at Disney ABC Television Group in their business development department.

Afterwards, she joined ESPN as an Associate Director, Technology Development, ESPN Innovation, a position she currently holds.

Also at ESPN, Cynthia Frelund worked as Producer II, Next Generation Content Strategist for a year 6 months between February 2015 – July 2016.

Frelund joined NFL in August 2016 as a Predictive Analytics Expert. On the NFL network, Frelund appears on NFL Fantasy LIVE, GameDay Morning, and more.

Apart from working in the media, Frelund has another passion — FITNESS. Well, that doesn’t come much as a surprise for a lady who has an interest in a male dominated sport.

Did we mention that she also has interests in the NBA, MLB and PGA? oh Yes, She does. Cynthia is that woman most guys want to be with.

Cynthia became a certified Pilates and Group fitness instructor in 2005 and joined the East Bank Club.

She worked as a Certified Pilates and Group Fitness Instructor at Equinox for 5 years between 2007 and 2012.

Now you know how she got that killer body. She is also a marathon runner. She has completed 20 marathons in 20 states and has a goal to complete a marathon in each of the 50 states.

Cynthia Frelund Feet, Married, Husband

Cynthia never fails to impress on set. She knows just the right clothes to flatter her super fit killer body.

On several occasions, she has posted photos of her feet on her Instagram account where she is very active, and we must say, Cynthia Frelund’s feet are just as incredible as her body.

If the media didn’t work for her, Cynthia could have easily had a thriving career as a foot model.

About the topic of whether or not Cynthia Frelund is married or has a husband, well, videos of her on set shows her without a wedding band which means that there is a higher possibility that she is single.

However, Cynthia usually wears a ring on her middle finger but we can’t tell if she is engaged or currently seeing someone, for all we know, it could be an accessory piece.

Cynthia has been incredibly secretive about her romantic life. On many occasions, fans have asked her if she is single but she has never given a reply.

Most of the guys seen on her Instagram page are either family or coworkers with no strings attached.

Cynthia owns a female bulldog which she absolutely loves, judging from how she gushes about it on her Instagram account.