Resilience is not necessarily an attribute associated with the young, it’s really not second nature for a young person to doggedly chase their dreams irrespective of obstacles. The story of Craig Sheffer, his life and his career is one of immense determination to succeed in spite of the odds.

Craig Sheffer’s Bio

Sheffer was born on the 23rd of April, 1960, in Pennsylvania to a typical American working class family. His mom, Anna worked in a nursing home, while his dad, Rock, worked as a prison guard and screenwriter. Craig attended high school at the York Suburban High School. During his time at school, it became evident to everyone around him that he was built for the screen, he was an early shining light at school drama competitions and theatre events.

Craig Sheffer enrolled at the East Stroudsburg State University, an avid showman and athlete. He abandoned his studies in his first year to chase his dreams on the big screen.

Early Career

At the urging and insistence of his girlfriend, Craig moved to New York in 1980 to better his career. His thinking was that New York offered him more opportunities in Show Biz. This, in the long run, turned out to be a good move but in the short term, it was a difficult adventure. Just after arriving New York, he lost his job and had to wander around homeless, selling newspapers to survive. During this phase; he said he had to sleep under the marble staircase in the Grand Central Station.

Craig Sheffer first came into national consciousness when he played the role of Ian Hayden on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live, he followed that up with an impressive display on the 1983 prime time serial The Hamptons.

His first foray into films was in 1985 as the best friend of troubled teenager Emilio Estevez in That Was Then… This Is Now. He also starred as a reformatory camp inmate in Fire with Fire, in 1985 he played an antagonistic rich kid in Some Kind of Wonderful. The jobs kept pouring in, but his life took a twist when in 1990 he was diagnosed with Cancer. During this time, Craig took time off his professional engagements, travelling to India and parts of Europe. He has since been very silent on his battle with cancer. In fact, he has given little or no follow-up information. This has led to many people doubting whether he really did have cancer. Most cancer survivors are vocal and open about their struggle to overcome the ailment, Sheffer however, has said absolutely nothing.

One of his most popular works is the portrayal of Keith Scott on the CW Network series One Tree Hill. Sheffer was a regular for three seasons; his character was, however, killed halfway through season 3, but he did make several guest appearances in season 4. His most recent appearance is starring alongside Steven Seagal in Code of Honor.

One of the lesser-known facts about him is that he has had a stint as a film director in the dark comedy, American Crude.

Craig Sheffer’s Wife, Divorce, Kids

For a celebrity with very impressive looks, it is no surprise that there is a lot of interest in his love life. In the early 90’s Craig Sheffer dated the beautiful Gabrielle Anwar who is also an actress popular for playing the role of Margaret Tudor on The Tudors. They have a daughter together Willow Anwar and she lives in Los Angeles, California.

Craig dated actress Leigh Taylor Young for a year between 2003 and 2004 until they inevitably decided to break up. Despite all the rumours flying around, Craig has never been officially married. Currently, he is single.

Net Worth

From hawking newspapers on the streets of New York to sleeping in open spaces, Craig never had it easy in life. There was no proverbial silver spoon. But through sheer hard work and determination, he has reportedly amassed an impressive $1 Million fortune.