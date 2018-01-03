Advertisement

Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson is an American actor and rapper. Chet is better known for his troubled life rather than for his exploits in the entertainment industry. However, the lad recently turned a new leaf and released a confession video explaining how his love child was the reason why he decided to get clean. The media loves these kinds stuff and as a result, the spotlight has shone even brighter on Tom Hanks’ lesser known son. Follow us as we unveil more about Chet.

Chet Hanks Wiki/Bio, Age, Parents

Chet was born as Chester Marlon Hanks on August 4, 1990, (he shares the same birthday with the former president of the United States Senator Barrack Obama) Los Angeles, California, USA.

From the age of 16, Chet became known for the wrong reasons chiefly his battle with substance abuse. However, at the same time, he attempted to follow in the footsteps of his father Tom and older brother Colin who is the most famous of the Hanks siblings as a result of his consistency in the film industry.

Some of Chet’s film credits include; Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Larry Crowne (2011), Project X (2012), Fantastic Four (2015). On the small screen, Chet has featured in the American version of Shameless, where he played the role of Charlie.

In addition to acting, Chet has also got a musical side, he raps under the moniker Chet Haze. He has released several tracks with the most popular being “Do It Better.” The song has a video where Chet is seen trying to seduce a woman in the club and eventually makes out with her.





Chet has one sibling, a younger brother from his father’s union with Rita Wilson. Born in 1995, his name is Truman Theodore Hanks. From his dad’s previous marriage to Samantha Lewes, Chet has two siblings; Colin Hanks, born on 24th, November 1977 and Elizabeth Hanks, born on May 17, 1982, both of whom are active in Hollywood.

Chet is also an uncle. His brother Colin who married New York publicist Samantha Bryant in 2010 has two kids; Olivia (born 2011) and Charlotte (born 2013).

Chet’s parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got married in 1988, a year after Hanks had finalized his divorce from first wife Samantha. Rita is also an actress and together with Tom, they co-starred in the 1985 American comedy film Volunteers which probably brought them together.

Tom Hanks, prior to marrying Rita Wilson, converted to her religion, the Greek Orthodox Church. After his conversion, Tom said; “I must say that when I go to church—and I do go to church—I ponder the mystery. I meditate on the ‘why?’ of ‘why people are as they are’ and ‘why bad things happen to good people,’ and ‘why good things happen to bad people’ … The mystery is what I think is, almost, the grand unifying theory of all mankind.”

Chet Hanks Daughter, Girlfriend/Wife

Chet Hanks has dated a number of women, however, the only one that came to media light was Hazel E, a Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood cast member who has a history of dating rappers from Young Berg to Rose Burgundy.

In December of 2016, Chet raised a lot of eyebrows when he revealed that he had fathered a child with one of his lovers. The woman was later revealed to be Tiffany Miles.

In a now-deleted emotional video posted on his Instagram account, Chet narrated how having his daughter helped him go sober.

“I know I’ve not been active on the ‘Gram lately, because I’ve been figuring out my life, which is what we’re all doing, and social media’s all bulls**t anyway,” the rapper said in the video.

He continued; “I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter. I do have a daughter, she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober. I’ve been sober — for over a year and a half — from everything.

The rapper also spoke about keeping her daughter out of the spotlight saying;

“She’s not something to be posted. She’s something that I love, that’s changed my life but the fact is she’s about to be shared with everybody so I wanted you to hear it from me.”

“It hasn’t been easy making all my mistakes in public but I’m figuring it out. I’m doing the best that I can.”

The baby’s name has since remained hidden from the public. In early 2018, Chet posted a sweet video of himself and his daughter describing her as the person who saved his life.

Hank’s parents have been supportive of him through his struggles. “As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally. You support them every step of the way.” his dad Tom said about him.

After Chet posted the poignant confession video on Instagram, many were quick to slam his baby mama Miles, however, Chet, despite not being in a relationship with her anymore took to Twitter to support her in a string of posts.

Really sad how the media has to portray the mother of my child in such a crass way. She is one of the nicest people I know… — Chester M. Hanks (@CHETHAZE) December 8, 2016

In another post, Chet said; “I’m just thankful that my daughter has such a great mom.”