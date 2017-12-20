Caroline Dhavernas is a Canadian Actress best known for her works in Bryan Fuller projects such as the series Wonderfalls and Hannibal. Born in a French-speaking province, her parents sent her to an English-speaking elementary school called The Priory School at a very young age.

Caroline Dhavernas Bio

Caroline Dhavernas was born on the 15th of May 1978 in Montreal, Quebec to Quebecois parents; Sébastien Dhavernas and Michèle Deslauriers who were both actors. At 8 years old, Caroline Dhavernas started dubbing voices for television shows such as Babar. She started her acting career at age 12 in the film Comme un Voleur in the year 1990.

Caroline Dhavernas Acting Career

In 1999, Caroline trained for two months with the Pointe-Claire Swim club to be able to portray the swimmer Marilyn Bell in the film: The Marilyn Bell Story, who in 1954, was the first to cross the 32-mile lake Ontario.

Caroline Dhavernas also had a notable lead role in the film Edge of Madness in 2002, and supporting roles in the films; Out Cold and Lost and Delirious both in 2001. She further had a role worthy of note in Law and Order as a gay teenager who killed her girlfriend.

However, her portrayal of Jaye Tyler, the central character in the series Wonderfalls debuted in March 2004, has been her highest-profile work to date. Caroline described the show as being “Touched by an Angel on acid”.





Before the show was cancelled, it received widespread critical praise. Fox cancelled the show after just four episodes were aired, and caused an online petition which was signed in hopes that Fox will continue the show. The petition worked as it resulted in Fox 20th Century releasing a DVD with all 13 complete episodes. Caroline even did her own voice-overs for the French translation of Wonderfalls.

She starred in Canadian-made features such as Niagara Motel and These Girls after the cancellation of the Fox show. Caroline also appeared in Hollywoodland in 2006 and Breach in 2007. She has also appeared in Surviving My Mother where she took the lead role.

She worked on other projects like The Cry of the Owl and the popular Quebec comedy Father and Guns. In 2013, she reunited with the Wonderfalls creator, Bryan Fuller in Hannibal as the female lead, Dr Alana Bloom.

In 2017, Caroline portrayed Dr Mary Harris in the Canadian black comedy-drama series Mary Kills People. The series premiered in the US on the 23rd of April 2017. She then appeared in the thriller/drama Easy Living as Sherry.

Caroline Dhavernas with her poise, beauty, and talent commands the attention of film lovers and television viewers. She has made her mark in Hollywood as an acclaimed young actress.

Caroline Dhavernas Siblings, Awards, And Games

Dhavernas has two Gemeaux Awards to her name. One for “Best Interpretation in a Youth Series” for Zap aired in 1993 and the other for “Best Supporting Role” in Tag aired in 2000.

Caroline also voices as the narrator in the video game called the Child of Light from Ubisoft. She divides her time between Montreal and New York City.

Caroline has a younger sister by the name Gabrielle Dhavernas who is also an actress and specializes in voice dubbing as well. Gabrielle has a similar voice timbre to her sister’s that Gabrielle can actually dub the voice of Caroline.

Caroline Dhavernas Parents

Her father, Sébastien Dhavernas was born in Montreal, Quebec on the 19th of January 1950. He is an actor and has also done French-language voice overdubbing. This contributed to him attaining some fame as the voice of Roger Rabbit in the French version of the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

He went to College Stanislas where he completed his classical studies. Sébastien also went to McGill University where he did a year in Sociology and went on to attend the conservatoire d’art dramatique de Montreal.

He urged the government of Canada in 1989 to pass the legislation requiring a majority of television programs dubbed in French in Quebec to be overdubbed in the Quebec province rather than in France. He was eventually described as being responsible for dubbing issues in Quebec’s Union des Artistes.

Her father played a role in the Quebec production of Les Miserables and served as the president of the Canadian Artists and Producers Professional Relation Tribunal (CAPPRT).

Michèle Deslauriers

Her mother, Michèle Deslauriers was born on the 17th of January 1946 in Quebec, Canada. She is an actress and provides the voice announcing stops for the Montreal metro.

These announcements are primarily found in the MR-63 trains but when there is a service interruption or any other emergencies, special announcements are played and they are also voiced by Deslauriers.

Both her father and mother are still together as a couple and are grandparents. They definitely did provide a background for their daughters’ careers in acting and voice dubbing.

Politics

Caroline’s father Sébastien Dhavernas ran in the 2008 federal election for the Liberal Party of Canada in the Montreal riding of Outremont. He campaigned against cuts to arts funding which had been introduced by the conservative government of Stephen Harper.

His decision to run was made just days before the election. He eventually finished second against Thomas Mulcair – the future party leader. Sébastien was then appointed to a Liberal Party political commission headed by Serge Joyal.

In 2013, he ran in the Municipal election for Montreal city council as a candidate of Equipe Denis Coderre pour Montreal and lost narrowly to Sterling Downey of Projet Montreal.

He has written for the Huffington post in the French language Quebec site.

Is Caroline Dhavernas in a Relationship? Boyfriend/Husband

Caroline Dhavernas has been silent concerning her dating life which has made people speculate she was either a workaholic or a lesbian. The lesbian speculation was further sparked in Hannibal where Caroline and another female actress (Katharine Isabelle) were seen making out.

In all honesty, Caroline was only portraying the character of Alan and performed the scene as demanded by the script. Also, acting as Alan Bloom in Hannibal, Caroline had revealed her attraction towards co-star Will Graham who acts as Huge Darcy (this was just on-screen).

It was later found out as reported by Hollywoodpq.com on July 14, 2016, that she was in a relationship with 34 years old television, film and theater actor and a Quebec dubber, Maxime Le Flaguais. She had hidden this relationship as no other social site could attest to this information until October 22, 2016, when Caroline shared news of herself and Maxime-her boyfriend attending Montreal Canadian game at the Bell center together.

They were last seen together at the premiere of Pays de Chloe Robichaud on November 15, 2016. Shortly after, there were speculations that they were not together anymore as she is reported to be single by whosdatedwho.com. It is still assumed that she is in a secret relationship with Maxime but not married to him.

Caroline Dhavernas Measurements and Net Worth

Caroline has a body measurement of 34-24-35 with a height of 5 feet 4 inches and a weight of 132lbs. She has a shoe size of 7 according to the US measurement. Her eyes are blue.

Caroline’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $500,000.