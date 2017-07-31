Many teenagers best know him as the mischievous Gabe Duncan in Disney hit sitcom, Goodluck Charlie. Bradley Steven Perry is also popular for his role in Disney XD comedy Mighty Med and its spin off Lab Rats: Elite Force.

The youngster began his career in 2007 at the age of 10 with small roles in films like Choose Connor and Magnificent Max. He got his TV debut in CBS crime-drama Without A Trace. Bradley has won the hearts of many fans with his incredible acting.

As he transitions into adulthood, Bradley has begun taking on more mature roles and fans are even more keen to know more about his life behind the camera.

Here is all you need to know about the Disney star.

Bradley Steven Perry Age/Sisters

Perry was born on November 23, 1998, in Southern California. Starting his acting career at a very early age, Bradley had to be homeschooled. Alongside a number of other Hollywood teenage stars, Bradley graduated from Oak Park High School, California in May 2017.

His father is named Emery Emannuel and his mother is named Brenda Joyce not the musical artist Kimberly Perry like most other sites claim. The Band Perry lead vocalist has no connection whatsoever with Bradley.

Bradley has three sisters namely Madison, Makenzie, and Justine all of whom he is incredibly fond of. He practically doesn’t go a day, tops two days without mentioning them on social media where he is incredibly active. Brad has over 2 million followers on Instagram, and over 914,000 Twitter followers.

Perry and his sisters all live with their parents in Southern California. According to his social media postings, it appears Bradley has begun college schooling.

I don’t think I’ll sleep well until I turn in my last college assignment. So 3 years. I’ll sleep well in 3 years. — Bradley Steven Perry (@bradley_s_perry) April 24, 2017

He also took to Instagram to hint his college education by making this post and fans were incredibly surprised with many asking how old he was to be in college.

Bradley Steven Perry Girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter

Atypical with Disney child stars, Bradley has already entered into a couple of romantic relationships with his fellow stars. Bradley was first linked to The Thundermans actress Ryan Newman in 2010. However, their relationship was only a rumour as none of them ever confirmed it. They both appeared together in Good Luck Charlie (2010).

Bradley’s first official girlfriend was Genevieve Hannelius who also appeared in Good Luck Charlie. Their relationship was only short-lived, beginning and ending in 2011.

It was quiet from Bradley, relationship-wise until 2014 when he started dating singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter who starred as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

The duo each took to social media to post adorable snaps of themselves. They immediately became Disney channel’s power couple and fans couldn’t just seem to get enough of them.

Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived. The duo left the hearts of many fans shattered when they separated around August 2015. No one really knows what happened between the two. Their frequent sweet gestures on social media ceased and that was the end of it.

Fans took it upon themselves to dig out what actually went wrong. They even discovered that Sabrina’s dad had unfollowed Bradley on both Instagram and Twitter, leading some to believe that maybe it was Bradley that broke off the relationship.

So Sabrina dad unfollowed Bradley on Instagram and Twitter. And I think we can all say Bradley broke up with Sabrina. — Brabrina (@brabrinaupdate_) August 23, 2015

To this day, fans keep plaguing both with questions of what really happened in their relationship but the stars seem to have long moved on.

Sabrina was later rumored to be dating her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis.

On the other hand, Bradley has been linked with a couple other stars. In late 2016, He took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and another Disney star Sarah Gilman with the caption “Ma Boo.” This stirred many questions as fans wanted to be sure if they were dating.

Sarah and Bradley have long been friends, leaving others to read nothing more into it. To fuel their dating rumors even further, Sarah in turn posted a pic of Bradley referring to him as her boo. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors.

Brad has also been linked to his Lab Rats: Elite Force co-star Paris Berelc, but the actress’s mother has debunked the rumors saying that they are just friends.

Bradley Steven Perry Height is 1.7m

At the age of 18, Bradley stands at 5 ft 6 inch tall. There is no doubt that he would keep getting taller as he grows more into adulthood. His fans are sure looking forward to seeing a more hot looking Brad when the beards and abs start kicking in.