American actress Beth Riesgraf began her acting career in 1999 and is best known for her role as Parker in the TNT action drama series Leverage which ended in 2012. Her other TV roles include a guest appearance in Criminal Minds. Read on for some interesting facts about Beth, her career, and personal life.

Beth Riesgraf Bio

Beth Jean Riesgraf was born on August 24, 1978, in Belle Plaine, Minnesota to Elroy Othmar Riesgraf and Janet Ann Riesgraf. She hails from a large family and is the youngest of 6 girls.

As a child, Beth was extremely active and was constantly outdoors. Consequently, she played softball, tennis and rode horses as a kid. At the age of 13, Beth relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada where she attended Cimarron-Memorial High School graduating in 1996 with honors.

Even before she found fame, Beth has always been a very likable person. In high school, she was voted “Most Admired Senior” and was the Prom Queen in her senior year. Additionally, she was the student body president. Beth nurtured a passion for photography while growing up and was a member of the photography club in high school.

In her early twenties, Beth moved to Los Angeles and began modeling with the hope to grow her knowledge of photography and also travel the world. However, in a short time, she began landing commercial gigs and subsequently found herself auditioning for film roles.

She made her acting debut in 2000 appearing in a short film titled The Summer of My Deflowering. The following year, she got her small screen start with a guest role in Spin City and Undressed. In 2001, Beth found herself an establish Hollywooder in the person of Jason Lee for a boyfriend, more on that anon…

For the rest of the 2000s, Beth attempted to build on her filmography, appearing in short and feature films that found mild success and taking guest spots in a number of TV shows from How I Met Your Mother to Without a Trace.

2008 brought her the big break she had long waited for. Beth was selected to play the role of “the thief,” one of the main characters on Leverage, an action drama about how a team including a con-artist use their skills to fight corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on ordinary citizens. The series could be said to be an American version of Britain’s Hustle.

The series endured 5 successful seasons before getting canceled in 2012 for dwindling ratings. For her role, Beth was nominated thrice for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television.

While on Leverage, Beth made a guest appearance on NCIS and landed other film gigs.

After her break with the TNT series, she told media;

“It’s so weird, not knowing what your life is going to be. I’m being optimistic. And when Leverage (2008) comes to an end, I have lots of ideas for other things. You can’t really sit and wait for things to come to you.”

After Leverage ended, Beth got a recurring role in Criminal Minds. She continues to feature both on the small and big screen.

Beth Riesgraf Net Worth

Riesgraf has done very well for herself in th film industry. Her net worth is estimated to fall within the range of $1.5 Million and $2 Million.

Beth Riesgraf Married/Husband

A year into her Hollywood career, Beth began dating actor, producer and skateboarder Jason Lee who is best known for his role in television comedy series My Name Is Earl of which Beth appeared in two episodes, first in 2005 and then 2007.

The couple was engaged to be married but never made it down the aisle as they called off their engagement in 2007. Jason Lee who had divorced his first wife Carmen Llywelyn in 2001 — the same year he began dating Beth, then moved on to Ceren Alkaç whom he married in 2008, a year after splitting from Beth.

Beth, on the other hand, began dating Irish actor Alan Smyth in 2009. Alan had relocated to LA in 2006 and when he started dating Beth, they moved in together in her house in Los Feliz.

In January 2015, Independent featured him on their Life Newsletter where Alan revealed that they met, first time, on the set of Leverage when Alan played the role of a villain in one of the episodes.

The couple seemed to have split sometime in 2016/2017 as Beth in 2017 began flaunting another guy named Jon Fletcher as her new love. Their Instagram accounts are awash with photos of them together.

Beth Riesgraf Son

Beth’s relationship with Jason Lee produced a son named Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee born on September 28, 2003.

“I enjoy doing fun things outdoors with my son to stay in shape. We like camping together. After a weekend in the woods, I’m sorer than after a week at the gym!” Beth told the media about her son. It appears the lad is a lot like his mother who was very active as a child.

Beth Riesgraf Measurements

Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 33-24-34 inches (84-61-86 cm)

Shoe Size: 9.5