Anthony Weiner is an American former congressman who was born on September 4, 1964. He has been into active politics since 1999 when he represented New York congressional districts from early 1999 until sometime in mid-2011. He got embroiled in some sexting scandals and then resigned from Congress in June 2011 when it became a public issue.

Anthony Weiner Wiki/Bio

Anthony Weiner was born in Brooklyn, New York City and he lived with his family at a time in the Park Slope neighbourhood of Brooklyn. He is of the Jewish ancestry as both his parents are Jewish. His father, Mort Weiner, was a lawyer and his mother, Frances Finkelstein was a math teacher at a public high school. He is the second of three children, all boys the older brother being Seth and the younger, Jason. Seth was killed in 2000 at age of 39 by a hit-and-run driver and Jason works as a chef and co-owns several restaurants in New York.

Weiner attended the Brooklyn Technical High School after taking the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test. He graduated from high school in 1981 and attended the State University of New York, Plattsburgh. He also graduated from the university in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

It was while Weiner was in the university that his attention turned towards politics and he became very active in student politics, becoming very popular among the student community and even rising to become a student senator. So telling was his impact that he was named Most Effective Student Senator at some point. Immediately after school, he went to Washington D.C. and joined the work team of Senator Charles Schumer who was then a member of the United States House of Representatives. He worked there for three years and in 1988, he was moved to the office in Brooklyn, his home state where his journey in real politics began at the local level.

Anthony Weiner is 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 m).





Anthony Weiner’s Wife and Son

In May 2009, Anthony Weiner became engaged to political staffer Huma Abedin, a practising Muslim of Indian and Pakistani descent. She featured prominently in Hilary Clinton’s US presidential election bid and was also a long-time personal aide to Hillary Clinton. Abedin, born July 28, 1976, was deputy chairperson of the campaign and had previously worked as deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she served in the Barack Obama’s administration as Secretary of State. Her romance with the Clintons dates back to the 2008 Clinton election campaign for the US presidency where she served as the travelling chief of staff and one of the assistants to Hilary Clinton on the campaign trail for the Democratic nomination.

She eventually got married to Anthony Weiner and they wedded in July 2010, and former US President Bill Clinton officiated at the wedding. The closeness between Abedin and the Clintons was underscored when Hilary said at the ceremony that if she had another daughter (apart from Chelsea Clinton), it would be Huma Abedin. In December 2011, the couple gave birth to a son, Jordan Zain Weiner.

Jordan’s birth came just six months after Anthony Weiner had resigned in disgrace from Congress following his first sexting scandal which prompted Weiner to take over the duty of babysitting.

Anthony Weiner Divorce/Separation

Following the sexting scandal which led to the resignation of Anthony Weiner from the United States Congress, his wife, Abedin announced that she was separating from him in August 2016. But the New York Post reported that Abedin and Weiner were trying to make their marriage work again, claiming that the decision to go their separate ways was influenced by the Clintons who said the scandal and Abedin’s continued association with Weiner was harmful to her campaign. Anyways, the bid to patch up things obviously did not work as in May 2017, after Weiner pled guilty to the sexting accusations in a federal court as part of a plea deal, and was sentenced to 21 months in prison, plus a $10,000 fine, his wife filed for divorce requesting sole physical custody of their son.

Anthony Weiner Net Worth

Anthony Weiner’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. His fortune and wealth were purely made from his political career as he has no ties with any business whatsoever. He had put in a lot of hard work to reach where he was, having come from a humble background.

Quick Facts about Anthony Weiner

Full Name: Anthony David Weiner

Birthdate: September 4, 1964

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York City

Education: Brooklyn Technical High School; State University of New York, Plattsburg

Current Residence: United States

Profession: Politician, Former Congressman

Political Party: Democratic Party

Nationality: American

Ethnicity/Race: Jewish

Spouse/Wife: Huma Abedin – 2016 (Separated in 2016)

Children: 1

Favourite Sport: Hockey

Net Worth: $1 million