Ally Maki is a multitalented, beautiful, hardworking actress and an advocate for equal acting rights for Asian-Americans in Hollywood. She’s arguably one of the hottest Asian-American actresses in Hollywood today with two award nominations to her credit.

So, this is a sneak peek into the life of one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing celebrities; Ally Maki.

Ally Maki Bio, Age and Early Beginning

Allyson Matsumura Maki was born on the 1st of January 1986 in Seattle, Washington, she is 31 years old. She eventually moved to Los Angeles, California at the early age of fourteen to pursue a career in entertainment.

Ally Maki is indeed a professional as she attended acting classes at Ivana Chubbuck Studios where she was coached by Chris Holder on Scene study; she went on to Lesly Kahn & Co. where she was tutored by the likes of Lauren Stamile, John Rosenfeld, and Eyal Podell; and finally at Margie Haber School, she was coached by Margie Haber herself.

Allyson Maki is an all-round entertainer. Asides acting, Ally is an exceptional dancer as well as a singer, she also plays the piano, and her experience in martial arts, voiceovers, aerobics, yoga, ice skating, and kickboxing have contributed in making her a fabulous entertainer.





Ally Maki Acting Career

Ally got her first gig in Hollywood as a singer owing to the fact that as a teenager, she had been part of an all-girl band called “The Valli girls”, signed to Columbia Records where she was a soundtrack artist for Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards and Trollz theme song. Since her spell with the band, she has gone on to have the soundtrack of several films and TV shows credited to her.

In 2003, she was involved in a short film titled “80’s Ending”, and in that same year, she would go on to play the role of a Chorister in “Rogues”. She featured in the iCarly TV Film, “iGo to Japan” in 2008, and was cast as Kassandra Yamaguchi in “The Prankster” (2010).

Allyson Maki made a cameo appearance in the dance movie “Step Up 3D” and played the role of Shauna in “The Family Tree” (2011). Ally also played the supporting role as Min in the comedy-drama “Geography Club” (2013).

Ally Maki TV Shows

Allyson has been involved in several TV shows, most notably as Jess the lively, jovial and hopeless romantic in the American comedy series “Wrecked” (2016 to date). Other TV shows starring Ally Maki include; “My Wife and Kids” (2002); “That’s So Raven” (2003); “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (2003); “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2008); and “Privileged” (2008).

She played the role of Dawn in 16 episodes of “10 Things I Hate About You” (2009-2010); was Joyce Kim in “The Big Bang Theory” (2010); “Hot in Cleveland” (2012); “2 Broke Girls” (2013); “New Girl” (2016) and she starred as Ikumi in Chapter V of the American Comedy Series “Dear White People”.

Ally has also been involved in a couple of commercials for Adidas, T-Mobile, and Juicy Fruit.

Ally Maki Height and Body Measurements

Ally Maki is 5 feet 1 inch tall and has a fit athletic body. Surprisingly, for a beautiful and sexy celebrity with a near perfect body, statistics defining her bust, waist and hip size seem to be somehow unavailable or have been retracted from the Internet. But there’s no denying the fact that whatever Ally is doing keep her body in shape and her skin glowing is definitely working really well.

Ally Maki Husband? Boyfriend?

A post shared by Ally Maki (@allymaki) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Ally is currently single and seems to be focusing on just her career for now. The closest thing she has to a spouse is her BFF, “Teen Wolf“ star, Colton Haynes, an American actor, model, and singer.

With several posts on social media, Ally and Colton are very public about their friendship. In commemoration of National Friendship day 2017, Colton tattooed their initials on his fingers. Although there have been rumors and speculations about them dating, neither of the superstars have confirmed such.

As a matter of fact, Colton Haynes recently got engaged and married to his boyfriend Jeff Leatham, rendering such rumors far-fetched.