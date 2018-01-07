Advertisement

Alix Bailey is an accomplished American actress and a famous painter who resides in New York. She is popular in the movie world for having appeared in Tomorrow Night (1998), Pootie Tang (2001) and Spooky Stakeout (2016). Alix Bailey is widely recognized as the ex-wife of comedian and director, Louise C.K. Baily was married to Louis CK for 13 years and had two daughters with him in the course of their now-defunct marriage.

Biography of Alix Bailey, Wiki, Family

Alix Bailey was born on February 3, 1967, in Washington, the United States of America. She grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, and Italy and was raised by her parents who were both Italian painters. Thus Bailey took to painting and today is an avid painter who started right from an early age. She went on to study Painting formally at the Bennington College with Sidney Tilim and Pat Adams. When she was done with this, she enrolled at Indiana University where she obtained her Master’s degree in Fine Arts.

Bailey’s painting style is unique, she has a flair for portraits and like any true artist gets inspired by the daily routine of normal people. Her works have been shown in Italy, Connecticut, and New York. Currently, she is a member of the Painting Center and she paints from her studio in New York City and Taghkanic.

Alix Bailey is a lot more private about most details about her life and not many interesting information has been revealed on what she is up to currently other than her artworks and looking after her kids in a routine with her ex-husband Louis CK.

Alix Bailey’s Relationship with Louis CK

Alix Bailey and Louis CK got married in 1995. There is no exact detail on how the two encountered each other before dating. However, various media reports publicized that the two former lovers met before Louis’s successful career as a comedian in the entertainment industry began.





Here is a brief information on who Louis CK is: he was born on September 12, 1967, in Washington D.C as a son of an economist Luis Szekely and a software engineer Mary Louise. Louis CK graduated from Newton North High School in 1985 after which he worked for some time as an auto mechanic and at a public access TV station in Boston. In 1985, he attempted the first stand-up performance at an open mic night at a comedy club in Boston, Massachusetts. Louis continued to improve in his comedy acts and by 2001, he released his debut comedy album, ‘’Live in Houston” through his website. He has released 9 comedy albums in the course of his career and has won has several awards as a testament to his good work.

Alix Bailey and Louis CK were married for 13 years and had two daughters together: Kitty who was born in 2002 and the younger, Mary Louise was born 3 years later in 2005.

By 2007, Alix and Louis were in marriage counselling one year before finalizing their divorce in 2008. Currently, they are divorced but one unique thing about them is that they have joint custody of their children to this moment.

Alix and Louis have been divorced for years now, but recently, there were reports of them acquiring a studio apartment in Greenwich Village, New York City. It was said that they spent a total of $564,900 on a small-sized home, adding to their three existing properties. The reason for this joint acquisition of a property by divorced couples is unknown. This rarely happens but we can all understand that Alix Bailey and Louis CK are two unique people who even after their divorce seems to still be in the good books of each other. Maybe they shouldn’t really have divorced in the first instance.

Louis has not given the exact details for their divorce other than that they suddenly stopped making each other happy. Alix on her own part have not made any comment either, so we take it to be that the two former lovebirds fell out of love with each other.

While there are rumours that Louis CK has fallen in love with another woman, a Tv show co-star Pamela Adlon, the same cannot be said of Alix Bailey. Perhaps she is more involved and mutually devoted to looking after her daughters with Louis CK.