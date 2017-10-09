A visual effects producer, Alicia Cargile is a very talented person who has had a lot to her name. Nevertheless, whenever her name gets mentioned, it is immediately lost in the shadows of her relationship with Actress, Kristen Stewart.

Even though she has always lived a quiet life and has hardly spoken out to the media, the woman has caught the attention of many as a result of her partner, and everyone, or at least many people, want to get a glimpse into her personal life.

Alicia Cargile Wiki

Alicia Cargile was born on January 1, 1991. Because she is not the regular sort of celebrity who is in the eyes of the camera, there is hardly anything known about how she was brought up, or even her education.

Professionally, she has worked as a visual effects producer, and she has a very enviable record. She has worked as a Design Coordinator Zoic Studios, and her job at the time included design projects including interactive web banners, print work, commercials, toolkits and more. From here, she went on to work for Motion Theory/Mirada Studios as a Production Coordinator for three months.

During this time, she worked on different things including music videos motion graphics, commercials, and other various broadcast projects. She also served as a recruiting coordinator for the studio before moving to Company 3 where she worked for 2 years as a Commercial VFX Producer.

Her next work was with Sunset Editorial, and it was here that she got to work for some very popular names including Ke$ha, Maroon 5, Atlas Genius, and Alicia Keys. She worked on their different music videos during the 4 months that she spent as a producer/ post-production manager.

Her subsequent jobs were with Nomad Editing Company, Inc as a VFX Producer; and Live Nation Entertainment where she worked as a field producer. Recently, she has been with Cheapeau FX as a Freelance Post Producer, before moving on as a freelancer.

Alicia Cargile Dating, Lesbian, Girlfriend

Looking at the dating life of Alicia Cargile who has lived a practically quite life, it won’t be wrong to speculate or even say that it was the main thing that has brought her out of her shell to the limelight.

This is mostly true because most people get to know her as Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend. The two have been in a lesbian relationship for some time. Even though it was since 2014 that many people believe the 2 had started dating, it was in 2016 that Kristen Stewart who is herself a very secretive person confirmed it.

“Right now, I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” the actress who was then 26, revealed. At the time, she also slipped that they have broken up a couple of times before they got back, and this time, I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again,’” she said.

Before the actress confirmed it, her 55 years old mother had also revealed that her daughter was a bi, and she was dating her Personal assistant and close pal, Alicia Cargile. And yes, that she is very happy that her daughter had now found love.

The love and later reconciliation which came at the Cannes Film Festival was not to last forever as the two broke up that same year, and this time around it was probably for good.

While it still remains unknown whether Alicia has moved on to other people, Kristen Stewart who had previously dated people including Robert Pattinson and Rupert Sanders, has gone on to date different other women such as Soko and St Vincent. At the moment, she is said to be in a relationship with 27-year-old Belgian Model, Stella Maxwell.

Another thing about Alicia is that it is not known whether like her ex, she is bi, or whether is strictly lesbian.

Alicia Cargile Net Worth

Obviously, the only thing that Alicia got from her former partner was the fame and not the money, since as a visual effects producer she is doing good for herself. That is most especially if you consider the type of projects that she has handled.

That said, the actual net worth of the woman is unknown. But it will not be surprising if she has reached or is close to the million mark.