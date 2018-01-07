Advertisement

For those who didn’t get to meet Samantha Lewes, you will have to pay attention to Elizabeth Hanks or Colin Lewes Hanks, the most famous of the two offspring she left behind to get a glimpse of what her life was like.

Alternatively, you can hope and watch out for the next time the famous actor and filmmaker, Tom Hanks would talk about his loneliness and the woman who helped him to subdue the feeling of friendlessness and great unhappiness that oppressed him.

Though the remarkable filmmaker who has received several prestigious awards and nominations for his works divorced Samantha Lewes to marry another actress, Rita Wilson, he would not disagree that his relationship with Samantha went a long way in making him the man he is today. Albeit not directly, he once associated one of the greatest things that have ever happened to him to Samantha.

It is known that Lewes and Tom first became friends when they were learning about acting at Sacramento State University. Tom was struggling with lonesomeness and the demeanour that comes with that appealed to Lewes’ heart. As their friendship blossomed, it was only a matter of time before they become lovers. The love grew and they decided to become life partners. Eventually, they celebrated their love and became husband and wife. That was in 1978; they had their first child, Colin the previous year – 1977.

According to Tom, having Colin with Samantha when he was just 21-years-old gave him a huge and proper sense of responsibility, he couldn’t get himself to do drugs, smoke or take part in the excessive consumption of alcohol. This, of course, helped him to stay focus and to attain the heights he reached in his career.

See Also – Kimmy Gibbler Bio, Brother, Married, Husband, Divorced, Daughter, House





For reasons unknown, things started to fall apart between Samantha and Tom. Though one may be tempted to assume that Tom’s loneliness returned or that he started experiencing striking successes in his career and paid less attention to what he had with Samantha, the issues that the couple had which ultimately led to a divorce in 1987 was best known to them. The next year after they parted ways, Tom got married to Rita. Nonetheless, he and Samantha remained friends not just because of the kids they had together but also because of what they had.

Samantha Lewes Biography, Wiki

From the foregoing, we have learnt that Samantha Lewes was Tom Hanks’ first love and the mother of his first two children, Colin and Elizabeth Hank.

Records have it that she was born on the 29th day of November 1952. Her place of birth was the Pacific coast city of California, San Diego. Growing up, she was known as Susan Jane Dillingham until she adopted Samantha Lewes as her acting name.

Samantha would have been a proud mother if she were alive. While her first child Colin is increasing gathering more fame as an actor and filmmaker, her daughter is also popular as an actress an writer. Known for his roles in several successful film and television production, Colin has received a handful of nomination for prestigious awards.

Sadly, Samantha didn’t get to witness or celebrate most of these successes. She died the same year Colin got his first nomination. That was in 2002 when he was nominated for the MTV Movie Awards under the Best Male Breakthrough Performance category for his Orange County role. More to that, she never got to attend his son’s wedding or meet her daughter-in-law, Samantha Bryant nor her granddaughters, Olivia and Charlotte respectively born in 2011 and 2013.

Read Also – Martin Sheen Wife, Children, Brother, Sons, Family, Gay, Wiki

Samantha Lewes Acting Career, Death

Much isn’t know about Lewes’ acting career. All that is known to most people is that she was an actress and Tom Hanks’ first wife who died 15 years ago. However, we have gathered that Samantha, as an actress, appeared on a handful of movie and television productions. You will find her in the 1980 sitcom wherein Tom starred as a major cast – Bosom Buddies. And will also spot her in 1984’s comedy directed by Jack Shea – Mr Success.

It is a common knowledge that Samantha Lewes died on the 12th day of March 2002 in Sacramento, California. This was after it circulated the previous year that she has bone cancer. When Tom learnt about this, he brought in specialists and footed the bill for Samantha’s treatment.

But as fate would have it, the medical practitioners could only manage the pain Samantha was suffering from the condition, cancer has already affected her lungs and brains and, she can only remain alive for few more months.