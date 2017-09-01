Arielle Kebbel is an American model, cinematographer and actress popularly known for her television roles on The Vampire Diaries, True Blood, Life Unexpected, 90210, Gilmore Girls, UnREAL, and Ballers.

Arielle Kebbel Bio

Arielle was born Arielle Caroline Kebbel on February 19, 1985, in Winter Park, Florida, USA but has German ancestry on her father’s side, and both German and English heritage on her mom’s side.

She graduated from Crenshaw School in Winter Garden. Before pursuing a career in acting, Arielle contested for the Miss Florida Teen USA crown in 2002 and was a full-time model.

She has appeared in publications such as Maxim, H, Lucky, Men’s Health, Stuff, and FHM.

Kebbel moved to Los Angeles where she successfully auditioned for her first major role portraying Lindsay Lister on The CW’s Gilmore Girls.

After an impressive performance, she went on to become a major recurring role throughout the third, fourth, and fifth seasons of the Television film.

Kebbel’s career has been on the rise since then. In 2004, she made her film debut portraying a major supporting role alongside Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold, and Snoop Dogg in the hip-hop comedy film Soul Plane.

In 2005, she took on the role of Carrie Schaeffer alongside Sophia Bush, Brittany Snow and Jesse Metcalfe in 20th Century Fox’s John Tucker Must Die. The movie, however, did badly after receiving negative reviews from critics.

In the same year, 20th Century Fox signed up for another film titled Aquamarine which starred alongside Sara Paxton and Emma Roberts and Joanna (JoJo) Levesque.

She has featured in many other movies such as Be Cool, The Kid & I, American Pie Presents Band Camp and Reeker.

Her other television shows include Entourage, Grounded for Life, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Vampire Diaries. She has been cast in two pilots, Football Wives, and No Heroics, both developed for ABC which have not been picked up.

Arielle Kebbel Married

While many of her fans are waiting for the wedding bells, the gorgeous and beautiful actress seems very busy with her career.

Although many of us are willing to see her married and living happily with her husband, we may have to wait a little much longer as Arielle Kebbel has not provided a hint about her marriage yet.

Arielle Kebbel Husband

Arielle Kebbel is not married, so she obviously has no husband and children – at least none that we know of.

Arielle Kebbel Boyfriend

Arielle Kebbel is not and has not be married but like every other beautiful young lady has been in a few relationships.

Arielle Kebbel dated Braham Turner in 2006, the relationship, however, hit the rocks later. She was rumored to be dating actor Kevin Connolly in 2010.

She was then said to be with Aaron Bay-Schuck in 2012. The couple weren’t seen much in the limelight, except once spotted in 2015 in Los Angels at the Red carpet of the Art of Elysium, and multinational mobile brand Samsung Galaxy presents Marina Abramovic’s HEAVEN.

Another rumor also sparked up recently which claimed the hot actress is with another Hollywood celebrity Matt Damon, but they did not to say anything about the gossips, while Matt is a married man

Since all these claims are not unconfirmed Arielle Kebbel might just be single and waiting for her princess charming to show up.

Arielle Kebbel Net Worth

32 years- old Kabbel is currently worth $3 million.

Arielle Kebbel Height

Measuring 1.73 meters, Arielle Kabbel is obviously not one of Hollywood’s petite ladies. Her body measurement is 36-25-36 inches from her breast-waist-hips. Her bra size is 34B.

Arielle’s dress size is 6 and feet size is 8.5. She weighs 58 kgs and has a perfect hourglass body.

Kebbel is active on several social media platforms like the Instagram, twitter, facebook, and more.

On Twitter, she has 248,000 followers and 454, 000 on Instagram.

Kebbel in an interview said people used to tell her she looked like Britney Spears

She said: “Ha! I get told I look like her when she’s pregnant. I come from Winter Park, Florida which is right by Orlando, so when I was getting into the business and Britney was popular, I think that I was never mistaken for her but I was similar enough that maybe I was one of them. I got very used to people asking for my autograph. But that was more back in Florida, not here.”