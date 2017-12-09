Elise Neal seemed to already know the path she would take very early in life, considering the fact that she started dancing at age 6. She credits her success to her mother who was very supportive and drove her to recitals and talent shows.

She was an accomplished dancer before she moved on to acting. An American Television and Movie actress who has a lot of works to her credit and has also tried her hand in film production.

Elise Neal Bio

Born on 14th March 1966 to a mother who was a nurse and a father who was a construction worker in Memphis, Tennesse, Elise started her early career as a ballet dancer and cheerleader.

She was enrolled at Lakeview Elementary where she received her elementary education. Neal went on to Overton High School of Memphis, Tennesse which is a Creative and Performing Arts School from 1984 to 1988. She later went to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but left within two years and went on to New York City where she landed roles in musical theatres and found herself traveling the world with various touring companies.

Elise Neal Wiki

Elise also worked as a ballet dancer with musical companies, while working with them, she successfully made a transition into a modeling career. Her experiences in musical theatre allowed her to easily move into commercials, eventually bringing her to Los Angeles.





She got her rise to fame after she began playing the role of Yvonne Hughley in ABC and UPN’s Sitcom, The Hughleys which aired from 1998 to 2002. Her role of Hallie in a horror movie Scream 2 also made her famous.

During her early days, she was also seen in the Chubb Rock’s music video for Just the Two of Us. She made her acting debut in 1992 by starring in the movie Malcolm X. She also appeared in the TV series Law & Order that year.

Neal and the rest of the Hustle & Flow crew were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble, an NAACP award for Best Picture, and won as Best Cast at the “Young Hollywood” awards. She has had three NAACP award nominations: Best Actress in a Comedy for The Hughleys twice and a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Hustle and Flow.

Elise Neal Boyfriend, Married, Husband, Kids

Is the gorgeous Elise Neal married? Let’s find out.

Elise has kept her personal life private and she has not revealed about her personal relationship, but she is currently single. However, she has dated several men in the past, among whom were Rick Ross, 50 Cent, and F. Gary Gray.

Some years ago, the dating history of Elise and Curtis James Jackson better known by his stage name, 50 Cent, a well-known rapper who has millions of fans all over the world, went viral for some time. The news came true after sometime when Elsie revealed the secret during an interview. The relationship, however, didn’t last long as they separated soon afterward.

The diva also dated another famous rapper, Rick Ross, who was born as William Leonard Roberts II. The relationship was going on well but lasted for only two months from November 2010 to January 2011.

Beautiful Elise was in an affair with American Film director, F. Gary Gray. They were in a relationship for a very short time but are still good friends.

But in general, not one of Elsie’s relationship lasted longer, so she couldn’t have had any kids.

Elise Neal Feet

Elsie sticks to a strict workout routine, whether or not she is prepping for a role. She says she trains and work out really hard regardless of whether she’s in a film or have to do something physical for a project or not.

When it comes to diet, Neal believes moderation is key. Neal credits being a dancer at a young age with giving her the discipline to stick with a daily fitness routine.

With a height of 5′ 4″ (1.63 m), a body weight of 130 lbs (59 kg) and a feet/shoe size of 8(US), Neal still looks great with the fabulous body even after 50.

Elise Neal Net Worth

The actual figure about her annual salary is unknown and her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.