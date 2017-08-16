Khatira Rafiqzada is an Afghan-American actress, uhmm, scratch that, she is a former actress, Rafiqzada has only made a couple of movies in her brief career, they are “Layla” and “Chain Letter,” both in 2009. However, she is best known as the wife of the very sexy blue-eyed black American actor Michael Ealy.

Rafiqzada is uber private about her personal life and so is her husband Michael Ealy. Rafiqzada doesn’t even own any official social media account. Ealy, on the other hand, is thankfully, quite active on social media.

However, he frequently posts about work and seldom posts about his private life. His Instagram account which we discovered he opened in April 2014 has just two photos of his wife.

One of them was in February 2017 when he posted a picture of himself and Khatira who is of Afghanistan heritage in protest to the travel ban president Donald Trump placed on seven Muslim countries plagued by terrorism.

Khatira Rafiqzada Wiki/Bio, Ethnicity

Khatira Rafiqzada was born in 1981 in the United States. She is of Afghanistan ethnicity. A very low-key celebrity, not much information is known about her. Details of her background and upbringing are unknown to the public and it’s most likely that it would remain that way for a long time.

Movie watchers got to see Rafiqzada on their screens for the first time in 2009 when she appeared in the short film Layla where she portrayed the role of Zola. Her next acting gig was in the horror film “Chain Letter” where she portrayed the role of a Counselor named Ms Garrett.

As of when she starred in these two movies, the public was yet to learn of her relationship with Micheal Ealy which began sometime in 2008. After those two movies, Rafiqzada seemed to have taken a break from acting. It is unclear what she currently does for a living.

Rafiqzada’s popularity level is so low that the things known about her are those revealed by her much more famous husband Michael Ealy.

Khatira Rafiqzada Wife, Son

As earlier stated, Khatira Rafiqzada is the wife of Micheal Ealy. The couple began dating in 2008 and after four years together they tied the knot in October 2012. However, the public never knew about her relationship with Ealy nor the marriage until Ealy revealed it in December 2012. The news came as a shock to the millions of ladies crushing on the uber sexy actor.

After the news of Rafiqzada as Ealy’s wife came to light, a representative of Ealy told People Magazine that Ealy “wanted to enjoy his time as a newlywed with his wife privately.” The rep also added that; “Now that some time has passed and the holidays are here, he (Ealy) wanted to share the news with his fans that he is married and very happy.”

Ealy in 2014 spoke to Rolling Out magazine about his private life. When asked about the advise he’d give to other men who may be contemplating marriage, he said;

“People think that you’re supposed to marry your type … well, I didn’t marry my type. It’s much more practical, and based in a day-to-day existence. So when you have that, and you’re happy, and you love her, don’t waste time. Because time — and I’ve learned that at this point in my life — time is my most precious commodity. Nothing is more precious than time. Because when it runs out … that’s it.”

Speaking to Wendy Williams in a 2016 interview, Ealy explained his private life, saying;

“I don’t live my life in a social way. I don’t put everything out on social media. I don’t live that reality lifestyle. At the same time, I’ve always been private, ever since I was in high school. Like, people think, ‘Oh, you’re in Hollywood,’ I’m like, ‘No, no.’ If you knew me in high school, you knew. I learned then, if you want something to work, if it means that much to you, keep it to yourself.”

As of 2017, Rafiqzada and Ealy share two children together. Their son Elijah Brown was born on April 18, 2014. Ealy took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday in 2017 with this post;

In a November 2016 interview with Steve Harvey, Ealy revealed that he and wife Rafiqzada had welcomed a second child, a daughter.

He told Steve Harvey;

“I just discovered a whole new love. I’ve never ever felt this way before. I was wondering if I could love another child as much as I love my son. And what I realized, within hours of my daughter being born, not only do I love her just as much if not more. It’s a special kind of protective love.”

Ealy shared the first photos of his daughter on Instagram. It was a photo of the baby’s feet, which he captioned “I got u every step of the way.”

On Mother’s day 2017, he dedicated a sweet post to Rafiqzada, wishing her a happy mother’s day.

Here is another Instagram post Ealy made about his wife and son

Khatira Rafiqzada Body Measurements

Her height is estimated to be around 5 ft 8 inches