WWE fanatics are well familiar with Brooke Hogan, the first daughter of wrestling veteran Hulk Hogan. Brooke was first spotted in her family’s reality TV series Hogan Knows Best which was a ratings hit. While on the show, Brooke appeared with her dad on WWE in 2006. Following a family feud, Brooke began her own show Brooke Knows Best while pursuing her music career.

Brooke’s foray into reality TV was in a bid to promote her music career which she launched in 2002. Her debut single “About Us” made it to the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Her debut album Undiscovered was equally successful.

However, Brooke’s success with music was only short-lived as the success of her sophomore efforts dwarfed compared to her debut. Brooke then sought a career in acting and appeared in a number of budget films. She made the return to wrestling in 2012 in TNA Impact Wrestling where Hulk Hogan was also signed to. Brooke left TNA a year later after her dad was released from his contract.

Brooke Hogan Married/Husband/Boyfriend

On Hogan Knows Best, fans saw how Hulk was overprotective of a then teenage Brooke. Unsurprisingly, Hulk has always been in the middle of Brooke’s romantic relationships.

Brooke’s first relationship to hit the limelight was with black rapper Yannique Barker back in 2006. Racists comments Hulk made about Barker was later leaked and ultimately resulted in WWE terminating their contract with him.

“I mean, I am a racist, to a point. F–king n—–s,” the leaked audio recording in Hulk’s voice said.

“I don’t know if Brooke was f–king the black guy’s son. I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f–k some n—-r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—-r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player!.”

Again, Hulk was revealed to be the reason behind Brooke ending her engagement with her supposed husband, NFL Dallas Cowboys player Phil Costa.

Phil Costa had proposed to Brooke Hogan on June 29th 2013 and fans were anticipating the big day. Brooke took to her Instagram to reveal the good news with a photo with the caption;

“Happiest moment of my LIFE, I am marrying my best friend. I wouldn’t choose anyone else. I am so lucky and so grateful.”

Shortly after, in November 2013, it was revealed that Brooke and Phil had ended their engagement. The initial reason was that the marriage would have distracted Broke from her music career, however, Hulk himself later revealed that he was the reason behind their break up.

Hulk said;

“I love the Dallas Cowboys, been a fan forever. But, my daughter was engaged to one of those guys and he didn’t walk the walk and talk the talk. I put a bullet in that really quick because there was no way my daughter was going to marry somebody that I don’t like that got me mad or has got in my face.”

He also added;

“There was a little run in with only one of the Cowboys. But you know what, he knew better than to step up cause he would have gotten slammed just like Andre the Giant.”

After Brooke broke off her engagement, she began another romantic relationship with an unidentified guy sometime in 2014.

A few days to her birthday in 2014, Brooke took to her Instagram account to post a photo of an early birthday gift (A Michael Kors wrist watch) the guy had given her. She captioned it;

“I have thee best bf ever. Not only does he know my style but he knows I LOVE turquoise he’s damn good!!!”

As of 2017, it is unclear if Brooke is still dating the unidentified guy. You can bet that if Hulk didn’t like him, then the relationship has long been over…

Brooke Logan Measurements

According to her Professional wrestling career stats, Brooke’s height and weight measurements are;

Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

Weight: 140 lb (64 kg)

Brooke Hogan Net Worth

Hogan was born on May 5th 1988 as Brooke Ellen Bollea to Terry Gene Bollea (Hulk Hogan) and Linda Claridge.

Brooke Hogan is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million. Her net worth stems from her music career, as well as her acting career. Broke’s net worth could soar even higher as she plans to launch her own women=focused wrestling promotion.

When asked about the venture in an interview with Uproxx in August 2017, she said;

|I am! I’ve got “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Kerry Von Erich’s daughter, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and a few others. And we’re doing kind of a First Wives’ Club, if you will, of jumping on this female movement, and doing a real female league with fantastic athletes and a wonderful show.

Catch up with Brooke Hogan on Instagram and Twitter.