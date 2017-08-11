Sharon Case is a renowned American actress and former model.

Popular for her roles in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, and Valley of the Dolls, Case is a household name in American homes.

The actress has not only intrigued the audience with her beautiful look; she, also, has made a mark with her excellent acting skills and incredible performance on set.

Her role in The Young and the Restless earned her an impressive five Daytime Emmy Award nominations – twice for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series and thrice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

After several Emmy Awards nominations, her passion and quest for acting grew until in 1999 when she finally emerged the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

To her credits, Case has starred in the musicals Grease, The Wizard, and The Nutcracker.

She also starred as a guest star on several shows; including Doggie Howser M.D., Beverly Hills 90210, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, and Cheers.

Being avid for success in the entertainment industry, the American actress took a giant leap in November 1989 when she started her television career, playing the role of Dawn Winthrop on the ABC soap opera General Hospital in November 1989.

Sharon also appeared in a short film titled: Wentworth. Her other fine films are Repression (released in 2007) and Dad’s Home (in 2010).

Sharon Case Wiki/Bio

Very little is known about Sharon Case’s family. And being a very private individual, she rarely talks about her own flesh and blood.

So, it is practically impossible to talk about her line of descent; neither are there available information on the American actress’ ancestry.

However, Case, of white ethnicity, was born on February 9, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan. She was just 17 when her family moved to Japan, where she took up modelling.

She stayed in Japan for six months before flying back to Los Angeles, where finally made up her mind to pursue acting, instead of just becoming a full-time model.

Prior to that time, she had involved herself in dancing – an activity she was crazy about as a young girl.

As a dancer, she absolutely devoted herself to ballet and jazz and made quite an impressive landmark in the artistic performance.

Sharon Case Married, Divorce

Celebrities and devastated married life are inter-related terms as we see too many of them. Same is the case with Case.

On 30th April 2007, the former model was joined with businessman Sandy Corzine in marriage in Mexico; after dating for more than two years but the relationship lasted for only two years.

They officially dissolved their marriage in 2009. Though the couple filed divorce action as irreconcilable differences in the relationship, it was later found that they were going through cheatings and dishonesty in their married life.

Before Case got married to businessman Sandy Corzine; she had a short-lived relationship with singer Jimmy Wayne.

Wayne and Case started seeing each other in October 2009. The relationship lasted for a couple of years; after which, Wayne disappeared from Case’s life; including on her social networking accounts.

The pair was really low-key about their relationship. This explains why nobody knew about their split-up.

Presently, Case is single, hot, and without children. She isn’t showing any interest to get married for the second time – going by what we see – due to her devastated first marriage.

The actress may have been a private person, but she has a mind blowing followership on different social sites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.

Her Twitter handle @sharonlcase is graced by over 129k followers.

Sharon Case Net Worth

Having invested nearly four decades of her life in the media industry working as an actress; Case has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

On January 29, 2010, Case created her own a signature line of fashion jewellery called POMP with her best friend and fashion stylist Elif Inanc.

She once described the line, inspired by her love for fashion; as being affordable “chic, fun and hip.”

Apparently, there’s no doubt the megastar is doing pretty good in her career as an actress and a jewellery designer.

Sharon Case Height, Body Measurement

The Young and the Restless’ actress’ seductive-peachy body is one thing that has and will forever glue her fans to her.

Her beauty is enhanced with the height of 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m). Other details about her body measurements are:

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Blonde

Face Color: White

Breast Size: 37B

Waist size: 25

Hip Size: 36

Bicep Size: 34C

Weight in KG: 64 kg

Body Measurements: 37-25-36

Despite separating from her husband, Sharon keeps enjoying her life to the fullest with the hope of finding the right guy.