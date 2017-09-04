Kelly Hu is an Asian-American actress who is popular for her sweet voice and beautiful facial and body structure.

The former model was also crowned beauty queen on several occasions thanks to her amazing beauty and appearance. She is indeed an epitome of what we call real beauty.

Call her hot, charming or seductive, these words are not just enough to evaluate her physical beauty and elegance. She stands a perfect height of 5 feet 5 inches and weight of 53 kg.

Aside from her beautiful appearance, Kelly Hu has held a lifelong interest in singing and dancing and has also been interested in martial arts since her early childhood.

Kelly Hu Net Worth

Following her astonishing career first as a model then as a beauty pageant and now as a well-known actress. Kelly has accumulated so much money for herself.

At the age of 17, Kelly became the first Asian American female to be crowned Miss Teen USA. Then she competed in Miss Hawaii USA 1993 and won the pageant.

The crown of Miss Hawaii opened her way to join the Miss USA pageant. Though she could not win the title of Miss USA, she was among the pageants on the top ten list.

In 1987, she moved to Los Angeles and began her journey to become an actress where she appeared in various television series including Melrose place, 21 Jump Street. But her first film was Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan where she played a small role.

However, her most popular role until now has been in the movie The Scorpion King where she portrayed the role of Cassandra in the year 2002 and Cradle 2 the Grave where she played the role of Sona in the year 2003.

Between 2002 and 2005, she was featured in the magazine “Maxim,” She also became the face of “Viagra,” which makes her much renowned commercially.

Today, Kelly has $10 million net worth. She is handsomely paid for her acting roles which were garnered from her career spanning around three decades but is rumoured that she made her 10 million dollar fortune with They Die by Dawn that was produced in 2013.

White water rafting on the Ganges. Finally got to take a dip in Mother Ganga. Feeling spiritually cleansed. A post shared by Kelly Hu (@thekellyhu) on May 19, 2014 at 9:20pm PDT

She has appeared in several movies which include The Door as Dorothy in 1991, Surf Ninjas as Ro-May in 1993, X2 as Yuriko Oyama in 2003, Undoing as Vera in 2006, Shanghai Kiss as Micki Young in 2007, Stiletto as Detective Hanover in 2008, The Tournament as Lai Lai Zhen in 2009, Almost Perfect as Vanessa Lee in 2001 and Kepler’s Dream as Irene in 2016.

During her acting career, she worked with several Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson, Lucas Till, Robert Carlyle, Ian Somerhalder and Steven Brand.

Kelly Hu Married, Boyfriend, Husband

As it is with celebrities, Kelly’s relationship could be summed to have been rough and controversial.

Kelly was dating Ahmad Ali Moussaul after she had won the beauty title of Miss Teen USA 1985. Ali Moussaul is an investment banker.

The two, however, separated in 1996, though it is not yet clear if they were married. Kelly and Ahmad stayed in a relationship for about two years.

It was also rumoured that Kelly, after her split with the former boyfriend, started dating Gordon Gilberstan in 1999. She later appointed Gordon as her personal manager. Gordon was committed to lead her towards success.

It’s not clear what happened between the two, but it appears that the couple broke the relation.

Mitch Allan was her last known boyfriend which she met in 2010. The two have been in a relationship for years until they separated in 2015. but before their separation, Kelly was fond of speaking about her boy friend in the public.

In one of her comments about Allan, Kelly said: “My boyfriend is a musician and writer and producer. This sounds really cheesy, but I actually love listening to songs from his band. I think it’s because I’m so close to it that it really touches me in a way that other music can’t. It puts me in a different space. His name is Mitch Allan and he actually has a song that he wrote and produced called ‘Heat Attack’ by Demi Lovato. He’s currently in a band called ‘Satellite’.”

The two were often spotted together at various events especially as Kelly is an energetic poker fan and has much of the time joined in competitions.

Kelly Hu Bio

Hu was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her father Herbert Hu, a salesman and exotic bird breeder and mother Juanita Perez from the Philippines, an engineering drafter for Honolulu got separated while Kelly was still young and of course, life at that time was difficult for a youngster like her.

However, for Kelly, something was essential than whatever other things on the planet- her future. She spent most of her childhood days growing up with his brother Glenn in Hawaii.

She did her schooling from the Ma’ema’e Elementary school in Honolulu, Hawaii after which she went further to complete her studies from the Kamehameha Schools situated in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Her interest in acting was ignited at a very young age and long with acting she was interested in singing as well as dancing. She also developed an interest in the martial arts and is trained in it.

Hu’s cousin was a successful model in Japan, and Hu decided to follow her example.Thus her venture into modelling and then beauty pageant.

Hu is active to protect the Hawaiian ecology. She supported Reef Check Hawaii by running in and successfully completing the Honolulu Marathon to raise awareness for the organization. She also gave support to the Shark Fin Ban which took effect in Hawaii on July 2010. This made it illegal to possess, sell, or distribute shark fins in Hawaii.

Quick Facts You Should Know About Kelly Hu