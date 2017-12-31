Advertisement

J Cole is an American hip hop artist and record producer who gained recognition as a solo rapper with the debut of his mixtape The Come Up. He went further to do several other mixtapes as a solo rapper and gained respect in the rap music industry for his entertaining and unique style of rapping. At the time he was very active in rap music, he was the epitome of what people were asking for in a great rapper.

He rapped about real life issues and not just women and money. He was a real guy who understood life in a real sense without faking things. Today, he is a father and voluntarily decided to leave the spotlight of celebrity world yet he is still very much talked about.

J Cole’s Mom, Brother, and Wiki Facts

Born on January 28, 1985, is Jermaine Lamarr Cole easily identified as J Cole. He was born in an American military base in Frankfurt, West Germany to an African American father who was a former soldier in the US Army. His mother Kay Cole is a white German woman who worked as a postal staff for the United States Postal Service.

Kay Cole single-handedly raised J Cole and his brother Zach Cole when her husband abandoned them in his youth. This prompted the single mum to relocate the family of three to Fayetteville, North Carolina and gave J and Zach Cole the opportunity to grow up in a multi-ethnic environment. J Cole admitted that growing up in such a multi-ethnic society afforded him the opportunity to easily identify with white people because his mother is one, but he still feels more connected to blacks whom he looks more like.

Growing up, J Cole took to basketball and music and even served as a first chair violinist for the Terry Sanford Orchestra until 2003. As at the year 2000, he had already seen music as his ideal profession when his mother gifted him an ASR-X musical sampler as a Christmas gift. With this, he increased his efforts in improving his music production skills and will soon begin his music production under the pseudonym Therapist. He later went ahead to collaborate with a local group Bomm Sheltuh in rapping and making music as a member of the group.





J Cole’s Teeth

One of the much talked about things about J Cole other than his older biological brother being uniquely white is his crooked smile which is largely determined by his dentition and the way they look when exposed.

J Cole made the list of rapper’s who are said to have bad teeth. In one of his interesting interviews about his crooked smile, he described himself as having a “snaggle-tooth” and recounts how his mother used to say that he needed braces but she couldn’t afford them. He accepted his teeth they way they look and in fact had a song for it: “Crooked Smile” in his 2013 album Born Sinner. He made it known in the song that he wouldn’t change them for anything in the world.

Who is J Cole’s Girlfriend/Wife?

J Cole is officially married to his longtime girlfriend Melissa Heholt who he met when they were students at St. John’s University New York. The two had a secret marriage ceremony and have been living happily ever since. She enjoys travelling for fun and business, cooking, restaurant hopping without excluding shopping. She is indeed a balanced and interesting woman to have charmed J Cole’s eyes.

Melissa is a professional wedding planner with an M.S. in Childhood Education. She owns her own event planning company known as Statice Events which is a reputed event planning company specializing in weddings and high-class private events.

J Cole’s Daughter

Their marriage has produced a daughter born in December 2016 as his album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ revealed more on it. The song on the album is titled ‘She’s Mine’ and has parts 1 and 2. The two tracks are said to be the most beautiful songs the rapper wrote since becoming a father and he has been really good at fatherhood. I guess it’s true what they say, being a father changes you.