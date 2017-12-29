Advertisement

When you talk about stars from a rich celebrity lineage then you must count Tessa Thompson as one of them. She is the daughter of singer and songwriter Marc Anthony Thompson and granddaughter of actor/musician Bobby Ramos.

Tessa Thompson is a young and multi-talented American actress best known for her roles as Jackie Cook in the reality television series Veronica Mars, and Charlotte Hale on the HBO series Westworld. She also played prominent characters in the movies Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

Tessa Thompson Bio: Parents, Mother

The gorgeous actress was born as Tessa Lynne Thompson on October 3, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was raised in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, New York City.

Her father, singer/songwriter Marc Anthony Thompson was a member of the musical band Chocolate Genius. Tessa has American nationality and belongs to the mixed ethnicity. Her father Marc is of Afro-Panamanian descent and her mother is of Euro-Mexican descent.

Tessa Thompson attended Santa Monica High School. During her High school days, she participated in many theater productions. The young actress later graduated from Santa Monica College where she majored in cultural anthropology.





Professional Career

After her graduation, Tessa Thompson started her acting career in 2002. She made her first professional stage debut in the Los Angeles Women’s Shakespeare Company production of The Tempest.

She appeared as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet: Antebellum New Orlean 1836, with The Theatre at Boston Court in Pasadena, California. However, her outstanding performance in Romeo and Juliet earned her an NAACP Theatre Award nomination. In 2016, Tessa Thompson starred alongside Mahershala Ali and Joshua Jackson in the off-Broadway run of the Lydia R. Diamond play Smart People at Second Stage Theater.

More so, after embracing her skills in theatre, Tessa Thompson made her debut on television in the 2005 episode of the CBS series, Cold Case. In the year 2006, she also made her appearance on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

The Romeo and Juliet star is not just an actress, her versatility extends to music. She has produced music as a member of the electro band, Caught A Ghost which provided songs for the movie Dear White People. She is currently working on the HBO series, Westworld as Charlotte Hale.

Filmography

Tessa has starred in other reality TV series including Hidden Palms, Mental, Three Rivers and Westworld. She has also starred in numerous movies including When a Stranger Calls (2006), Make It Happen (2008), Mississippi Damned (2009), Exquisite Corpse (2010), Red And Blue Marbles (2011), Murder on the 13th Floor (2012), South Dakota (2013), Dear White People (2014), Selma (2014), Creed (2015), War on Everyone (2016), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Tessa Thompson’s Boyfriend/Husband

Tessa Thompson enjoys keeping things about her personal life private and has kept everything about her affairs, love life, boyfriend, etc, on a low profile. As far as we know, the American actress is yet to be married. The multi-talented actress was reportedly in a relationship with an actor named Ben Crowley. Their relationship did last long before they separated.

Currently, she has not confirmed anyone as her boyfriend or husband. The star is probably focused on building her career. Tessa Thompson is also active on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. She currently has more than 332k followers on her Instagram account.

Tessa Thompson’s Measurements: Height, Feet, Body

The attractive American actress Tessa Thompson has a very hot figure which has drawn so many fans to her. She has the seductive body measurements of 34-25-36 inches.

Thompson stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and wears 34B bra size. Her feet/shoe size is 8 (US).

Tess Thompson’s Net Worth

The Creed star has an estimated net worth of $4 Million as of 2017. The main sources of income are her acting, and music career.

Personal Quotes

“There was a period when I had a hard time reconciling all the different parts of me in a way that I thought would make sense to others.”

“Fashion is a funny thing to talk about. I think what you wear is definitely an extension of you, but I also think it’s totally arbitrary.”

“The term ‘breakout’ always makes me think of an inmate or some butterfly emerging out of a cocoon.”

“I think I’ve realized that when you are aiming to create a real body of work, you are as much defined by the things you don’t do as by the things you do.”

“I think when any one kind of film does well, it creates a precedent and paves the way for more like it.”

Wiki Facts about Tessa Thompson

Birth name: Tessa Lynn Thompson

Date of birth: October 3, 1983

Birth City: Los Angeles, California, United States

Birth sign: Libra

Nationality: American

Education: Santa Monica College

Profession: Actress

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Height: 5′ 4″ (163 cm)

Weight: 121 pounds (55 kg)

Body shape: Hourglass

Feet/Shoe size: 8 (US)

Dress size: 4

Body Measurements: 34-25-36 inches (86-64-91 cm)

Marital Status: Single

Children: No

Net Worth: $4 million