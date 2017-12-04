As an actor, Steven Strait finds fun in trying new things and pushing himself without being stuck in one genre or stuck with one character. With a close look at Steven Strait’s career, one would discover that this philosophy has been his driving force. Apart from being an actor, Strait is also a musician and a model.

Before Strait appeared as Bobby on the 2001 NBC crime drama TV series – Third Watch – created by John Wells and Edward Allen Bernero, he was already a successful model. Reports have it that Steven Strait, as a teenager, was a famous model. He modelled for well-known establishments and worked with popular photographers. One of them, Bruce Weber had to feature Steven in his 2001 book – All-American: Short Stories.

Prior to modelling, Steven worked in a neighbourhood gym where he built his body even though his job was replacing the weights other people used.

See Also – Sullivan Stapleton Wife, Body, Teeth, Married, Girlfriend, Bio, Net Worth

Steven Strait Bio, Wiki

Born in 1986, Steven will celebrate his 32nd birth anniversary on the 23rd day of March 2018. Steven Strait is of English and Italian descent. He was born and raised in Greenwich, New York to Jean and Richard Dyer Strait.

It is known that he attended a Community school before he got enrolled at Xavier High School and later learned about acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.





From what we learnt, Steven was not initially interested in acting. He never fancied it or imagined he would make a career out of it until a family member urged him to try it out. He was just eleven years old then. Subsequently, his parents identified he’d do well for himself as an actor; thus, they encouraged him to take part in acting classes at the Village Community School. It wasn’t long before Steven’s interest got captured. He developed a passion for acting and was thrilled when he got an opportunity to perform live on stage for the Village Community School musical. After this, he decided it would be cool if he makes acting a lifetime career. Steven Strait would later find himself working at the Stella Adler and Black Nexus acting studios in New York.

Sometime in 2014, after Steven graduated from Xavier High School, he decided to pursue his passion for acting. He moved to California and shortly after, attended his first audition. His remarkable performance at the audition earned him his first movie role. He was hired to portray Warren Peace in the 2005 superhero comedy film – Sky High – directed by Mike Mitchell.

He would later play Luke Falcon in another 2005 comedy drama – Undiscovered, and the next year, portray Caleb Danvers in the supernatural horror thriller – The Covenant – directed by Renny Harlin. At this point, Steven has attracted more attention and earned the admiration of viewers and critics.

Beyond modelling and acting, Steven Strait is also famous as a musician. While it’s known that he performed some of the songs in the Sky High and Undiscovered soundtracks, it is believed that he got signed to Lakeshore Records and is working towards recording and releasing an album.

Steven Strait Married, Wife

Steven Strait was once a married man. He married X-Men Origins: Wolverine actress, Lynn Collins. Although Collins was 9 years older than Strait, (she was born on May 16, 1977) they were very much in love and dated for four years before they eventually got married on 23rd December 2007. Sadly, the marriage only lasted for 5 years. Strait and Collins fell apart and decided to end the union in 2013.

It was quick for Collins to move on. She married a musician, Matthew Boyle the next year and they now have a child named Asher Hendrix.

However, Steven has not been romantically linked to anyone since the divorce. He is single but has expressed that he wouldn’t hesitate to date or get married to another actress if he’s in love. Acting, he said, is “a very bizarre lifestyle. You travel all over the world. …On one hand, it’s a unique way of living, on the other, who could better understand it than someone who does the same thing?”

Read Also: Bob Morley Bio, Height, Girlfriend, Ethnicity, Gay, Body Measurements

Steven Strait Height, Body Measurements

Steven Strait has always been admired for his good looks. The structure of his body is in harmony with his height. He is 2 inches taller than 6 feet, weighs 77kg and the following are the details of his body measurements:

Chest – 38 inches;

Biceps – 13 inches;

Waist – 32 inches.