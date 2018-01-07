Advertisement

One of the Hollywood stars who swung to prominent fame as a child, Macaulay Culkin is an American actor, author and musician who is most famous for portraying the role of Kevin McCallister in the Christmas film Home Alone in 1990.

While he first came into showbiz at the age of 4, appearing in a string of Off-Broadway shows such as the New York City Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Culkin became a world star in 1990 after writer John Hughes turned his finished Home Alone script over to director Chris Columbus with a suggestion to consider Culkin for the lead.

At first, the director was sceptical about giving the lead role to Culkin. But after meeting 200 other hopefuls, he decided that none could play Kevin McCallister more than Macauley Culkin who was 10 at the time.

Macaulay Culkin Wiki

Macaulay Carson Culkin was born on 26 August 1980 in New York City to Christopher Cornelius “Kit” Culkin who is a former actor known for his productions on Broadway and Patricia Brentrup, who never got married to Culkin’s father.

Culkin grew up as a Roman Catholic and attended a Catholic school (St. Joseph’s School of Yorkville) for five years before moving on to Professional Children’s School. He also studied ballet at the School of American Ballet.





His acting career started as early as 4 years old and his early roles saw him appearing in a stage production of Bach Babies at the New York Philharmonic. He continued appearing in roles on stage, television, and films throughout the 1980s including an episode of the popular action series The Equalizer, in which he played a kidnapping victim and in the TV movie The Midnight Hour. In 1989, he starred in Uncle Buck with John Candy.

Subsequently, Culkin worked his way through and rose to international fame with his lead role as Kevin McCallister in the blockbuster film Home Alone (1990). The movie reunited him with Uncle Buck writer and director John Hughes and co-star John Candy. While the director hesitated before casting him on the film, Culkin proved to be the best kid for the role. Consequently, his outstanding portrayal of the lead character in the movie made it one of the most popular films around the globe.

Home Alone grossed more than $285 million in the US alone, becoming one of the highest grossing movies of all time and making Macaulay Culkin one of the biggest movie stars as a child. He reprised the role of Kevin McCallister in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The movie grossed more than $172 million in the US alone.

His next big project was My Girl (1991) in which he played “Thomas J. Sennett”, a boy who seems to be allergic to everything. Regardless of some controversy over the ending, the film was released anyway and proved to be another hit in Culkin’s acting career and even more important is the fact that it featured his very first kiss.

In 1993 Culkin starred in The Good Son, which was the first role to depart from his cute kid comedies. He played a murderous little demon named Henry. He got the role after his father said that he would pull Mack out of the Home Alone sequel unless he was given the psychotic boy lead in The Good Son (1993). He got a salary of $5 million for the film.

Culkin also starred in films like The Pagemaster (1994), Getting Even with Dad (1994) and Ri¢hie Ri¢h (1994) when he turned 14. He was paid $8 million for the last two, the highest salary ever paid for a child star.

His Family, Parents, Brother, Siblings

Culkin is the third of seven children, five boys and two girls including; Shane, Dakota, Kieran, Quinn, Christian, and Rory.

During his early childhood, the family lived in a small apartment. While his mother – Patricia Brentrup was a telephone operator, Culkin’s father – Christopher Cornelius “Kit” Culkin worked as a sacristan at a local Catholic church. His mother, who is from North Dakota, is of German and Norwegian descent while his father is from Manhattan and has Irish, German, English, Swiss-German, and French ancestry.

In 1995 his parents, separated and a greedy legal battle over the custody of their kids and Culkin’s fortune ensued. Thus, the young actor reportedly said he wouldn’t accept any roles until his parents settled their custody dispute.

Macauley Culkin Wife, Gay

Culkin got married to actress Rachel Miner in 1998, but the couple separated in 2000 and divorced in 2002 because Rachel wanted to start a family and Culkin wanted to focus on acting.

He began dating actress Mila Kunis in May 2002 and January 3, 2011, Kunis’s publicist confirmed reports that Culkin and Kunis had ended their relationship.

Culkin had been dating former All My Children actress Jordan Lane Price in 2013 but they later broke up. As of July 2017, the star has been in a relationship with actress Brenda Song. The couple met on the set of the movie Changeland.

Culkin sparked gay speculation when he suddenly grabbed singer Sean Tillman, a.k.a. “Har Mar Superstar,” and gave him a wet kiss while everyone watched during a November performance of his parody rock band, “The Pizza Underground,” in Billings, Montana. Aside from that particular incident, there’s no other indication that he might be gay.

Is Macaulay Culkin Dead? Net Worth

Breaking News! Macaulay Culkin Found Dead at Age 34. Oh wait, that’s a false alarm.

The former child star has been hit with more online death hoaxes than we can keep track of. Notwithstanding, he appears to be hale and hearty each time.

Having earned most of his fortune as a child, Macaulay Culkin’s net worth as of March 2017 is estimated at $15 million.