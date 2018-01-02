Advertisement

Jerry Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian, writer, producer, director and actor popularly known for playing himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, which he created and wrote with Larry David.

Jerry Seinfeld Wiki

Seinfeld was born April 29, 1954, as Jerome Allen to Kalman Seinfeld who was of Hungarian Jewish descent and his mother Betty (née Hosni) who was of Syrian Jewish descent. Seinfeld grew up in Massapequa, New York, and attended Massapequa High School on Long Island. At the age of 16, he spent time volunteering in Kibbutz Sa’ar in Israel.

He later attended the State University of New York at Oswego but after his second year, he transferred to Queens College where he bagged a degree in communications and theater. While in school, he developed an interest in stand-up comedy after brief stints in college productions. He appeared on open mic nights at Budd Friedman’s Improv Club while attending Queens College.

Seinfeld’s Comedy and Acting Career

In 1976, after graduating from Queens College, he tried out at an open-mic night at New York City’s Catch a Rising Star, which led to an appearance in a Rodney Dangerfield HBO special. In 1980, he had a small recurring role on the sitcom Benson, playing Frankie, a mail delivery boy who had comedy routines that no one wanted to hear. However, Seinfeld was abruptly fired from the show due to creative differences.

In May of 1981, Seinfeld made a successful appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, impressing Carson and the audience. This led to his frequent appearance on the show and other shows, including Late Night with David Letterman. In 1988, He created The Seinfeld Chronicles alongside Larry David. The show was later renamed Seinfeld to avoid confusion with the short-lived teen sitcom The Marshall Chronicles. By its fourth season, the show had become the most popular and successful sitcom on American television.





After the show ended in 1998, Seinfeld returned to New York City to make a comeback with his stand-up comedy rather than stay in Los Angeles and continue his acting career. In the same year, he went on tour and recorded a comedy special, titled I’m Telling You for the Last Time. Seinfeld was heavily involved in Bee Movie, in which he voiced its protagonist.

In 2010, he premiered a reality series called The Marriage Ref. He directed Colin Quinn in the Broadway show Long Story Short at the Helen Hayes Theater and the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall of East Hampton, which ran until January 2011. He is the creator and host of the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Seinfeld has also written several books which are mostly archives of past routines.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family – Wife, Kids, Daughter

Jerry Seinfeld enjoyed a good and long bachelorhood until the age of 40 when he found and married his heartthrob Jessica Seinfeld. Their love story began at the Reebok Sports Club (now owned by Equinox and known as Sports Club New York). At this time, Jessica was already married and had just returned from a three-week honeymoon in Italy with Broadway show producer Eric Nederlander.

Jessica’s first marriage was soon to end and on November 6, 1999, Seinfeld proposed to her in New York City’s trendy SoHo boite Balthazar. She accepted the large Tiffany diamond he preferred and on Christmas day same, the lovebirds walked down the aisle. Eighteen years down the line, the couple is still together and has been blessed with three children. They have a daughter named Sascha Seinfeld, and two sons, Julian Kal Seinfeld and Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld.

On Christmas day of 2016, Jessica Seinfeld shared a rare shot of her hubby and their three children joking that the picture was now their holiday card. She captioned the cute photo “And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting,” and wrote: “I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn’t do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle.”

She also shared a video of herself and her Seinfeld sledding in the snow, noting that they were still “keeping it fresh” on their anniversary.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Net Worth, House, Cars

In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld was ranked 40th on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list with $70 million earned, but currently, his net worth has been put at approximately $900 million.

Jerry Seinfeld has a penchant for cars and houses. A few years ago, he listed his 26-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado for $18.25 million. The property’s 14,200-square foot mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and three half baths.

Currently, Jerry and his family reside in a lavishly furnished mansion located at East Hampton, N.Y., which they bought for a reported $32 million from rocker Billy Joel. The home includes a 22-car garage and a baseball diamond, according to ABC News. OK! Magazine on its part named it the #1 celebrity party house.

Seinfeld is also a lover of exotic cars. Some of the cars in his collection are a 1957 Porsche 356 A Speedster, a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster, a 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder, a 1958 Porsche 597 Jagdwagen, a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK, a 1960 Volkswagen Beetle, a 1964 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper, and a 1966 Porsche 911.

Quite the collection huh?