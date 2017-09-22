Adrian Grenier is an American actor who gained substantial recognition playing Vincent Chase in HBO TV series Entourage (2004–2011). He is also a producer, director, musician environmentalist, entrepreneur and an active philanthropist.

After the curtains came down on Entourage in 2011, Grenier, for the most part, kept a low profile working mostly behind the scenes before resuming normal service in 2014. Since his return, he has starred in the film adaptation of Entourage (2015), Sex, Death and Bowling (2015), Trash Fire (2016) and more.

Grenier hit the tabloids in 2014 when his former girlfriend, former Bachelor winner, Courtney Robertson revealed the size of his peen in her tell all memoir titled “I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends.” In a Chapter of the book titled “Catwalking & Starfucking,” Robertson wrote that Grenier had the “had the biggest p$nis I’d ever seen—and the biggest bush!”

Grenier confirmed her statement in a 2016 with Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live. Speaking on the peen topic, Cohen said to Adrian; “She said you had the biggest d*ck she’s ever seen.” In reply, Adrian said; I was just glad she got the size right…And she’s seen a couple of them, huh.” Fans got to see how huge the size really is when photos of his junk leaked online in early 2017.

Adrian Grenier Wiki/Bio/Ethnicity

Adrian Grenier was born on July 10, 1976, in Santa Fe, New Mexico out of wedlock to Karesse Grenier and John Dunbar. His mother Karesse, a real estate agent from New Mexico single-highhandedly raised him in Manhattan New York City. Grenier’s mom is of Mexican (Indigenous, Spanish) and French descent while his father who was born in Ohio is of English, Indian, German and Irish ancestry. That obviously makes Adrian of mixed ancestry.

Adrian’s parents met while they were both living in a commune, however shortly after Adrian’s birth they went separate ways. As a result, Adrian grew up not knowing his father and was estranged from him for 18 years. However, in 2001, he set out to reconnect with his dad and chronicled his journey in a documentary titled, A Shot in the Dark.

Adrian successfully reunited with his father and revealed “My father makes me feel safe and complete…Maybe I can do that for a child someday.” The documentary which premiered at the 2002 Tribeca flm Festival was Adrian’s directorial debut effort. It later aired on HBO in 2007.

Grenier grew up with a passion for the entertainment industry. He attended high school at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts where he studied drama. Interestingly, after graduation Grenier chose to pursue a different career path and enrolled at Bard College, New York to study Molecular Biology. However, it wasn’t long before money problems forced him to drop out of college.

Post-fame, Grenier revealed; “My only ambition when I came to Hollywood was to pay my rent.”

Grenier began his film career in 1997 at the age of 21, making his debut the same year in independent drama Arresting Gena. He continued to appear in a number of films but his breakthrough came in the TV series Entourage, amazingly his reply when he was first approached with the role was “I don’t do TV.” He later accepted the role after falling in love with the script and thankfully, it became his most notable endeavour.

Grenier’s other notable films include The Devil Wears Prada (2006) opposite Anne Hathaway, and Goodbye World (2013).

After making his directorial debut with his own documentary, Grenier has directed and produced other documentaries as well as films including Alter Eco (2008), Teenage Paparazzo (2010), How to Make Money Selling Drugs (2013) and more, all under his production company Reckless Productions.

Adrian Grenier Net Worth – $16 Million

Grenier was reportedly paid $200,000 per episode of Entourage (he appeared in 96 episodes… do the math). As earlier mentioned, acting is not his only source of income. Grenier has a handful of ventures under his belt. He is the founder of eco-themed iPhone and Android app Ecohero which uses barcode-scanning technology to help consumers weigh products’ environmental and health impact.

Together with former Nike designer Justin Hawkins, Grenier is the co-founder of Seattle-based microbrewery, Churchkey Can Company, lifestyle brand SHIFT.com He is an adviser and investor in mobile video app, MONTAJ.

Also a singer and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, bass, drums and harmonica), Grenier is the founder of Wreckroom Records. All these endeavors and more help put Adrian Grenier’s Net Worth at $16 Million.

Grenier isn’t all about filling his pockets. As he once rightly said; “It’s enough to indulge and to be selfish but true happiness is really when you start giving back.” As the first Social Good Advocate for Dell computers, Grenier is the creator of Lonely Whale Foundation.

Adrian Grenier Wife, Girlfriend

Just like his Entourage character, Grenier has been able to attract a lot of gorgeous women in Hollywood. But sadly, he doesn’t seem to stick with one for too long. He is one of Hollywood’s lesser-known ladies men.

His first relationship to attract media attention was with his Drive Me Crazy co-star Melissa Joan Hart. They dated for a year from 1998 to 1999.

Here is a look at his dating history

Melissa Keller (2005 – 2008)

Isabel Lucas (2008)

Courtney Robertson (2009)

Emily Caldwell (2009 – 2013)

Adrian has had flings with the likes of Paris Hilton (2007), Lindsey Lohan and Ashley Greene (2009).

In August 2016, Daily Mail cameras (pictured) spotted Grenier having a date with an unidentified red head. However, that was the last of them they ever saw, so maybe it was just one of his usual flings.

Now in his forties, Grenier has never been married to anyone. Fingers crossed he’ll finally make up his mind to settle down, but for now it seems he is still having a good time testing the waters.

Adrian Grenier Height: 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m)

