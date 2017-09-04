Matthew Daddario is an American actor and younger brother of star actress, Alexandra Daddario, who has proved himself in a little space of time in the movie industry. He is popularly known for his roles in “Shadowhunters” and “Delivery Man” (where he portrayed a gay character leading to questions about his sexual orientation). If you still have those questions, you are about to get the answers you seek. He is one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood as he is blessed with both talents and good looks.

Matthew Daddario Wiki/Age/Bio

Matthew “Matt” Daddario was born on October 1, 1987 (Libra) and raised in his native birth place New York City, New York, United States of America. His father, Richard Daddario is a prosecutor and former head of New York Police Department (NYPD) Counterterrorism Unit while his mother, Christina Daddario is a lawyer. He has two sisters – Super star actress and model, Alexandra Daddario who is his elder one and Catharine Daddario, who is his younger sister.

Emilio Q. Daddario is Matthew’s grandfather (paternal). He was a high ranking member of the Democratic Party of the United States of America. He represented the state of Connecticut in the US House of Representatives between 1959 to 1971. Matthew Daddario belongs to the White ethnicity and has American nationality. He is of Irish, English, Italian, German and Czech descent. He obtained his high school education at the Collegiate School in New York City before proceeding to the Indiana University Bloomington from which he graduated with a degree in Business in 2010.

If he had not delved into acting, Matthew claims he would have been a farmer because of his love for animals. He loves American football and basketball and is a huge fan. He also loves reading sci-fi books and cooking.

Matthew Daddario Career

Even though he is widely known for his role as Alec Lightwood in the fantasy series Shadowhunters (2016-present), Matthew Daddario’s acting career began in 2012 when he made his debut by portraying the character Peter Hamble in the movie ‘The Debut’. His career took a huge leap from then on as he has featured in so many other blockbusting movies. In 2013, he portrayed the character Aaron in romantic drama film ‘Breathe In’ directed by Drake Doremus. Later in the same year, he nipped a role in the movie ’36 Saints’ and also appeared as lothario Channing in the comedy film ‘Delivery Man’, directed by Ken Scott.

The next year, 2014 would see him feature as Peter in ‘Growing Up and Other Lies’ before also starring in sports drama film ‘When the Game Stands Tall’ as Danny Ladouceur, alongside Alexander Ludwig and Laura Dern. In 2015, he was featured in the teen romance comedy-drama film ‘Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List’ where he co-starred as Gabriel.

Meanwhile, his major break came in 2016, after featuring in horror film ‘Cabin Fever’ directed by Travis Z, he gained the public eye by portraying the character of Alec Lightwood, a gay character, on the Freeform fantasy series ‘Shadowhunters’. The series, which has two seasons so far (with a third season still in production) began airing on January 12, 2016 and it is based on Cassandra Clare’s novel, The Mortal Instruments series.

He is represented by Innovative Artists L.A.

Matthew Daddario Awards

In 2016, he won “Teen Choice Awards- Choice TV: Breakout Star“ for his role in Shadowhunters. He was nominated for MTV Fandom Awards for the same series.

Matthew Daddario Height/Body Measurements

Matthew Daddario is a tall guy as he stands with a height of 6 feet and 3 inches (191 cm). He also has a perfectly maintained body physique and shape, not to mention his muscular body with a perfectly outlined 6 pack abs. He has dark brown hair and his eyes are hazel. Take a look at his body statistics below.

Eye color: Hazel Hair color: Dark Brown Build: Athletic Height: 6 ft 3 inches (191 cm) Weight: 89 kg (196 lbs) Chest: 45 inches (114 cm) Arms/Biceps: 15.5 inches (39.5 cm) Waist: 33 inches (84 cm)

Matthew Daddario Gay

While portraying gay characters Channing and Alec Lightwood in the movies ‘Delivery Man’ and ‘Shadowhunters’ respectively, what Matthew Daddario did not know was that he had unintentionally made everyone question his sexual orientation. The question on everyone’s lip have been “Is Mathew Daddario gay?”

The one and only answer to the question is a resounding NO! It is a natural thing for fans to assume actors are gay, especially when they portray such sexual orientation in the first movie we see them act but Matthew Daddario is just a very talented, good looking and straight young actor who does a good job with the interpretation of his roles, no matter the sexual orientation it requires. To further buttress the fact, he has been linked with various female actresses and co-stars in recent times and he is currently in a romantic relationship with Russian beauty, Esther Kim.

Matthew Daddario Dating Relationships

Matthew Daddario is currently dating Esther Kim. The couple met in 2013 and have enjoyed a long and blissful relationship ever since. He has also been linked with other ladies but nothing concrete has been seen and so they have passed as just rumours.

Most people try to find love and compassion from every other people until they find that one person who will be there in good times and in bad times. For this reason, they wait until that perfect person arrives. This can be said to be the story of Matthew and Esther.

Matthew has been dating social media sensation, Esther Kim for four years now. A quick peek into their Instagram accounts, will reveal their immense love for each other.

So much is not known about Esther Kim. She has one younger brother – Nathan and her parents are Anna Kelberg Kim and Vlad Kim. Besides that, she is also a social media sensation, with over 60,000 fans on Instagram. Her birthday is November 2, 1989.

Matthew Daddario Sister

Matthew Daddario has two sisters, Alexandra (elder) and Catherine (younger). While almost nothing is known about the Catherine, Alexandra Daddario is already a household name in the movie industry. Born March 16, 1986, she is known for her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. Matthew has always said that she was his motivation for going into the entertainment industry.

Some of the other movies done by the super actress and model include Pitch (2006); The Babysitters (2007); Bereavement (2010); Burying the Ex (2014); Baywatch (2017), among others. She also features in a movie scheduled to be released in 2018, Nomis.