Kate Noelle Holmes popularly known as Katie Holmes is an American actress best known for her roles in the TV Drama series Dawson’s Creek. With her beauty and skill in acting, Katie has made a name for herself in Hollywood. However, some know her best as the ex-wife of famous actor Tom Cruise.

Katie Holmes Bio

The star actress was born as Kate Noelle Holmes on December 18, 1978, in Toledo, Ohio, United States. Her mother Kathleen Ann was a philanthropist and her father Martin Joseph Sr. a lawyer. She is the youngest of five children and has three sisters and a brother. She holds an American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity.

During her childhood days, Katie attended Notre Dame Academy, an all-female school where she was an average student. Holmes often appeared in school musicals at St. John’s Jesuit and St. Francis De Sales, a nearby all-male high school. At 14 she started attending classes at a modelling school in Toledo which led her to the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) competition held in New York in 1996.

As a teenager, her father wanted her to become a medical doctor. She studied so hard and also attended summer sessions which led to her excelling in SAT exams. Her good results helped to get her admitted to the Columbia University. Katie deferred her admission at Columbia University twice but finally took a single photography class in the summer of 2000.

Professional Career

Katie began her career when she made her first big-screen debut in 1997. Her personality and talent earned her a role in the movie, The Ice Storm. It didn’t end there, she also became a TV star when she featured on the reality TV series Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003. She won Best Breakthrough Female Performance in the series at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

The following year in 2000, she starred in Wonder Boys as Hannah Green and played a leading role in the movie Abandon in 2002 as a college student named Katie Burke, who is hunted by the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend who vanished two years before. In 2003, following the end of the Dawson’s Creek, the cast members got the opportunity to Starr in more movies.





Katie, however, took a break after she gave birth to her baby girl Suri and had to take some time off to nurse. Holmes later returned to acting in 2008, with her Broadway debut. She starred in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. Holmes served as an executive producer of the movie Romantics in 2010.

Filmography

Holmes has played major roles in many movies since she made her debut in 1997. She starred in movies including: Wonder Boys (2000), Abandon (2002), The Singing Detective (2003), First Daughter (2004), Batman Begins (2005), Mad Money (2008), The Romantics (2010), Jack and Jill (2011), Days and Nights (2013), Miss Meadows (2104), Woman in Gold (2015), All We Had (2016), Logan Lucky (2017).

Awards

Katie was honored with the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award in 2011. She was also ranked No. 38 on TV Guide’s list of ’50 Sexiest Stars of All Time.’

Is Katie Holmes Dating?

Katie Holmes dated Joshua Jackson who was her co-star in the show Dawson’s Creek. When the relationship ended, she met Chris Klien in 2000 and the duo got engaged in 2003 but never quite made it to the altar as the relationship came to an end in early 2005, though they have remained friends since then.

A little while after her break with Klien, the Amazon started dating the famous actor Tom Cruise in April 2005. Tom and Katie got engaged two months later and welcomed their first child named “Suri” on April 18, 2006, exactly one year after they went on their first date. Suri is a Persian name meaning ‘Red Rose’. The couple finally tied the knot on November 18, 2006 at 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s Divorce

After about five and a half years of being married, Katie and Tom got separated and filed for a divorce which they announced took place few days after the couple was spotted together in Iceland. After their announcement, the couple were finally divorced on July 9, 2012. The divorce was the third for Tom Cruise and the first for Katie Holmes who was given custody of their daughter Suri Cruise.

Currently, Katie is believed to be dating American actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx. The two are believed to have been together since 2013, though they kept their relationship away from the media.

Katie Holmes’ Relationship with Jamie Foxx

Long after rumors hit in 2013 that they were together, Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally confirmed their love to the public. The couple were spotted having fun together on Malibu beach in late 2017. The couple said they have taken extraordinary measures to keep their relationship secret amid Tom Cruise’s statement during their divorce settlement which bans Katie from publicly dating anyone for five years.

Undoubtedly, the two were really in love with each other and their looks and their matching outfits said it all. We hope they take a step further to tie the knot soon.

Katie Holmes Net Worth

The charming and attractive actress has had a successful career in Hollywood and has made some cool cash while at it. Currently, she has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Quick Facts about Katie Holmes / Wiki

Birth name: Kate Noelle Holmes

Date of birth: December 18, 1978

Birth City: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Birth sign: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Education: Columbia University

Profession: Actress

Height: 5 ft. 9 inches (175 cm)

Weight: 55 Kg

Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches

Married: Yes

Spouse: Tom Cruise (m. 2006)

Divorced: Yes (Tom Cruise 2012)

Net Worth: $25 million