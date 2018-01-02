Advertisement

If you’re an a capella fan, then you probably have heard of the 5-piece group Pentatonix, well, except you’ve been hiding under a rock. Pentatonix rose to fame after winning the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011 along with the $200,000 prize money. Within a short time frame, the group has taken the music industry by storm with at least 3 Grammy Awards to their name.

And Oh, Mitch Grassi is one of the members of that killer group and as you’ve already realized, this article focuses on him. In addition to Pentatonix, Grassi has other things going for him like Superfruit, a musical and comedy duo he formed with his super best friend and fellow Pentatonix member Scott Hoying.

Is Mitch Grassi Gay? Married/Boyfriend/Husband

Is Mitch Grassi Gay? his fans and anyone who’ve watched him, especially when he’s with Scott often ask. The bond those two share has been likened to that of old couples who are still in love. I mean they do virtually everything together and know more about each other than many married couples out there.

As Out Magazine chose to put it, Mitch is “visibly queer”, the e-zine included his name as well as Scott’s in their 2017 list of OUT100 which lists activists in the LGBTQ+ community. Their music and style have helped parents able to accept their gay children more. Before the OUT 100 list got published, Mitch and Scott were referred to as the cute gay members of Pentatonix and they never denied it.

On numerous occasions, Mitch has referred to Scott as his husband, forcing many to wonder if they secretly got married. Well, the fact is they are not married, they like to play with these words but there could be a possibility of a romantic relationship between these two.





Wow I love my husband — Mitch Grassi (@mitchgrassi) July 24, 2017

In their 2017 interview with Billboard Magazine, the two apparently knew every favorite thing of each other from colours to animals to movie what the other would typically order at a fast food and even who takes more time to get ready.

While that article referred to them as best friends, fans can’t help but think that there could be more between them, the chemistry is just downright undeniable.

Maybe Mitch and Scott are keeping their single status a secret because they don’t want to break the hearts of milions of fans? people really do sob for stuffs like this, remember when Twilight on/off-screen couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison ended things in real life?

In one of their videos on their YouTube page, they were both answering questions from fans and when it got to the question of whether or not they were dating, they carefully avoided it with Scott saying that Snapchat has been revealing how over-touchy they’d become lately… Watch the video below.

Well, whether or not they are an item would remain open to speculations until they finally decide to hit the nail on the head, however, one thing is certain – Mitch Grassi is Gay.

From the aforementioned Billboard interview, Mitch and Scott gave away a lot of details including how they first met in theater in Arlington, Texas (he was just 10 years old) and played together for the first time in Annie. School separated them for about a year and a half before they reunited. Their connection to each other was instant and they credit that to the fact that they share the same interests like having the same sense of humor as well as their love for music and acting.

When Billboard asked what made them one another’s best friends, Scott said;

“Well, a lot of things. We just have such a history. We have so many memories together, and I think that we feel more comfortable around each other than we do than around anyone in the entire world.”

Of course, Mitch concurred saying;

“Yeah, that’s true too. We know each other so well. I don’t know anybody as much as I know Scott. That bonds us even more…We grew up together. I mean, we forged our career paths at the same time.”

The heading of this article on pride.com strongly claims that Mitch and Scott are not dating.

Mitch Grassi Net Worth: $8 million

Mitch has been incredibly successful both with Pentatonix and with Superfruit. With many of their works certified multiplatinum, Mitch is getting well paid for what he loves doing. Pentatonix is valued at $40 million and Mitch’s net worth has been estimated at $8 million.

Mitch Grassi Height: 5′ 10″ (1.78 m)

Mitch Grassi Wiki

Grassi was born as Mitchell Coby Michael Grassi on July 24, 1992, in Arlington, Texas, USA to Mike and Nel Grassi. He developed a passion for music from a very early age. Before joining Pentatonix, Mitch was part of an a capella trio back in high school. Mitch missed his high school graduation in order to audition for The Sing-Off with hopes that they would win, and fortunately, they did.

Mitch alongside his group members relocated to Los Angeles to actively pursue their music careers. A tenor singer for the group, Mitch has a voice that spans 6 octaves and 1 tone, from A1 to B7. Boyz 2 Men’s Shawn Stockman has said that Mitch has “the prettiest voice I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Mitch also acts and have made cameo appearances in Bones (2005) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).