Hip-hop began to have a better taste with the arrival of a new talented trio popularly known as the Migos. Known also as the “Beatles of this generation”, the Migos hype ushered in a fresher trend of hip-hop songs with their flawless rap songs and today, they are considered the world’s best hip-hop group.

Migos Members and Their Real Names

Best known by their stage names Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, the hip-hop trio do have their real names. Quavo’s real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall and he was born on 2nd April 1991, Offset, born 14th December 1991, is Kiari Kendrell Cephus while Takeoff, born 18th June 1994 is Kirshnik Khari Ball. The tree formed the amazing rap group that is currently hitting clubs around the world.

The rap group Migos was officially formed in 2010 and it’s amazing how the trio who are directly related and had lived together in their early years came this far; Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is Quavo’s cousin and the group first started making music in 2009 and was known as Polo Club from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Migos is managed by Coach K, the former manager of Atlanta-based rappers Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy. The group frequently collaborates with producers DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, and Zaytoven. The trio briefly performed as a duo in 2015 after Offset was sent to jail when the group’s tour bus was raided. Quavo and Takeoff were later released but Offset remained in custody for eight months until his release the following December.

The group is renowned for its distinctive offbeat “triplet” rhyming style — rapping to a frequency of just three beats in a standard 4/4 time signature — which has been copied by star singers the likes of Kanye West and Drake, among many others.





Speaking about what ‘Migos’ means, it is another term for an abandoned house that is used as a trap house for drugs to be made and sold. The trio explained the main brain behind their trap song, saying it speaks about their experiences while growing up. These prolific rappers are no doubt independent-minded, self-releasing much of their songs through their self-accessed quality control label.

Migos Wiki and Net Worth

Since 2010 when the rap group was officially renamed Migos, the growth of the Southern-based hip-hop trio comprised of family members has been somewhat fast and meteoric. They’re known for singles like “Versace”, “Fight Night”, “Look at My Dab” and “Bad and Boujee” their hit single that dominated the charts. Their discography includes the EP, 3 Way (2016), and the album, Culture (2017).

Meanwhile, their success wave soared further with the release of their hit song “Versace” in 2013. The song which made it to US Billboard Hot 100 charts after going viral without any promotion, followed the release of their 2013 mixtape, Y.R.N. (Young Rich Niggas)- which was numbered #74 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. However, the group had earlier released mixtapes including Juug Season (2011) and No Label (2012). The wave of the hit song “Versace” was so huge that the Toronto-born rapper Drake remixed it and added it to his own album “Nothing Was the Same”.

The song “Vasace” and the group’s fashion taste was inspired by two late rap kings-Biggie and Tupac. They believe that their swaggy-style pays homage the rap kings. “We always be feelin’ like Biggie and Tupac. We like that vintage look. All that gold, the silk, the ancient pharoahs,” they said.

in 2017 Migos launched their second album “Culture” with 13 tracks currently

occupying top spots on music charts and has been going viral, igniting global trends. The album which featured stars like DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 131,000 copies in its first week, and was certified platinum three months after its release. On May 30, 2017, the group (branded by Quality Control) released “Too Hotty” which will be on their upcoming compilations album, “Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets Volume One”. The single was officially released to streaming services on August 24, 2017. The music video was released on August 25. Moreso, their group released “MotorSport” on October 27, 2017. The song is the lead single in their second studio album “Culture 2″, along with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the trio is currently having a net worth of about $9 million collectively but looking at their performances, they seem to be on their way to the 10 mill mark. At the top of their game, the three seem to be everywhere with little or no help from their friends.

Migos Heights and Body Measurements

Added to their talents as rappers, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset are also endowed with amazing heights and body measurements. Quavo who has an estimated net worth of about #3 million, is 5ft 10inch tall while Takeoff stands at 5ft 9inch tall and has a net worth of $3 million and Offset is also 5ft 9inch tall and his net worth is around $3 million.