Dolly Parton is one of those people that you can never have enough written about. This is mostly because she is an embodiment of a lot of great things in one. The woman is a singer, a songwriter, an actress, author, businesswoman, and the list goes on because Dolly can be almost anything you want her to be.

Her story is one that has sustained for a very long time, and if only you will bet, it is one that will sustain for even much longer.

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Children, and Family

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, one of the most fascinating things about Dolly Parton is her personal life which of course, includes her married life, her husband, children, and her family as a whole.

Dolly Parton’s husband is Carl Dean, and their story is one that is definitely interesting. The two met more than 50 years ago when the extremely versatile woman was only 18 and Carl was just 21. Even though it seems like an impossible task for most married celebrities to stay long together, Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean have been able to sustain their marriage and relationship for more than 50 years, and from all indications, we would live to keep counting the years.

Dolly and Carl’s love story began in Nashville when Dolly first moved to the Music City. It was outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat that Carl first saw the beautiful young woman and immediately fell in love. While his first thought was that she was the one he was going to marry, she had also fallen for him. Immediately, the two of them began dating.





That was in 1964, and by 1966, May 30 to be precise, they got married in a private ceremony which was only attended by the couple, the preacher, and Avie Lee Owens, Parton’s mom. The ceremony held at Ringgold in Georgia. Recalling what happened, the legendary singer said: “My mother made me a little white dress and a little bouquet and a little Bible. But I said, ‘I can’t get married in a courthouse because I’ll never feel married.’ So we found a little Baptist church in town, and went up to Pastor Don Duvall and said, ‘Would you marry us?’ We got pictures on the steps right outside the church.”

More than half a century later, the two are together doing as great as they have always been. This is even as Carl is hardly seen with her in public, and has not been the one going with her to award nights. In 2016, to mark their 50 years as man and wife, Dolly Parton and her husband renewed their vows at a ceremony in Nashville.

Dolly Parton’s Children, Family, and Siblings

While Dolly and her husband have remained ever very happy for many years, it is rather very surprising to find out that the two do not have any children.

According to the country legend who has grown up in a rather very large family, the reason why she doesn’t have children is because God has made it that way, hence it is all part of fate for her to remain childless.

“We even had names if we did, but it didn’t turn out that way,” she said. Dolly revealed in another interview that if she had had children, she would have been a great mother.

Even though she used to speak of the regrets she has for not having children, she now believes that with age, she has come to realize and accept it all as the will of God. That said, she has a strong bond with children including her nieces and nephews.

According to the singer, the absence of children is not so much felt as she has a large family because some of her siblings, five of her younger brothers and sisters had lived with her and Carl for many years.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Now aged 71 and with a very good body, Dolly Parton has one of the biggest voices to pass through this earth. That has helped her to sell millions of records. More so, she has also been a part of some movies and she doesn’t drag her feet when it comes to business.

With all those, she has been able to amass a wealth of more than a lifetime. Dolly Parton has a net worth that has been estimated to be over $500 million. A part of Forbes celebrity 100, she has earned $37 million in 2017.