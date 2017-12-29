Advertisement

Denzel Washington is one of America’s sexiest actors alive and he is also a director and producer. He has received three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award and two Academy Awards which includes Best Supporting Actor for the historical war drama film Glory (1989) and Best Actor for his role as a corrupt cop in the crime thriller Training Day (2001). He attended Fordham University and graduated in 1977 with a Bachelors degree in Drama and Journalism

Denzel has received a lot of awards including the very popular Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award and also the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. Denzel has directed some movies including Antwone Fisher (2002), Great Debaters (2007) and Fences (2016). He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016 as a result of excellence in the movie Fences. Denzel is a devout Christian and has given much of his income to church and charity.

Biography

Denzel Washington was born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York to father; Denzel Hayes Washington, Sr., and mother; Lennis “Lynne” (née Lowe). Denzel’s father is a native of Buckingham County, Virginia, he was an ordained Pentecostal minister and also worked for the New York City Water Department and at a local department store, S. Klein while his mother was a beauty parlor owner and operator, she was born in Georgia and was partly raised in Harlem.

Denzel attended Pennington-Grimes Elementary School in Mount Vernon until 1968 at the age of 14 when his parents got divorced and Denzel was sent to a private preparatory school, Oakland Military Academy in New Windsor, New York. After graduating from preparatory school, Denzel attended Mainland High School, a public high school in Daytona Beach, Florida, from 1970 to 1971. He also attended American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

See Also: Louisa Gummer Bio, Wiki, Boyfriend, Daughter, Parents, Siblings

Denzel Washington’s Wife, Son, Daughter, Family

Denzel Washington married Pauletta Pearson on June 25, 1983. He met her on set during his first screen work on the television film Wilma and they have four children, two girls and two boys. Denzel and Pauletta Washington renewed their wedding vows in South Africa with Archbishop Desmond Tutu officiating in 1995.





Denzel’s family has taken interest in the theatre world, John David Washington; Denzel’s eldest son and Katia; Denzel’s oldest daughter have featured in popular films and TV shows while Malcolm and Olivia, just joined the theatre world.

John David Denzel Washington

John David is Denzel’s eldest son; an actor and former American footballer. He played college football at Morehouse and the United Football League’s Sacramento Mountain, however, he also has a lot of achievements in the sports world. He was born on July 28, 1984, in Los Angeles, California; he is 5ft9 inches tall and weighs 94kg. He attended Los Angeles (CA) Campbell Hall School and went to College at Morehouse. He first appeared on screen at the age of nine, when he appeared as a student in a Harlem classroom in the 1992 film Malcolm X. He boasts a net worth of $140 Million. It has been rumoured that he is romantically associated with dancer Vivian Nixon.

Malcolm Denzel Washington

Malcolm Washington is a twin and the second son of Denzel Washington. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in film studies. Apart from the theatre world, he also plays basketball. Malcolm is 5ft9 inches tall, he weighs 165 pounds and boasts a net worth of $2million.

Katia Denzel Washington

Katia Washington is Denzel’s eldest daughter and an actress born on November 27, 1987. She graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in 2010. Katia worked as an editorial production assistant in the movie, Django Unchained in 2012, worked as an associate producer of the movie Fences which was released in 2016 and worked as an assistant in the movie Mr Parker released in 2016.

Katia has dark hair and dark brown eyes. Her grandparents are Lenis and Denzel Washington and she is also a niece to Rita Peterson. It has been rumoured that Katia is her grandpa’s favourite. She is not married and had always kept her dating profile away from the public, but it has been rumoured that she is a lesbian. She was nicknamed dancing bird by her parents because of her excellence in literature and poetry. Katia is not active on social media platforms and has been rumoured to be a very shy lady.

For all her endeavours in acting and other activities, Katia Denzel has a net worth of $2million.

See Also: Simone Alexandra Johnson Wiki, Height, Age, Relationship With Dwayne Johnson

Olivia Denzel Washington

Olivia Washington is Denzel’s youngest daughter, she is dark in complexion, and has dark eyes. She was born on April 10, 1991, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. She schooled at New York and also has a career in theatre arts. Olivia moved into the theatre world with a role in Lee Daniels’s film ‘The Butler’ which was released in the year 2013. She is a twin to Malcolm Washington and sits on a net worth of $3million. Olivia loves dancing and is a master at it; she also looks forward to running her own business soon.

Denzel Washington’s Net Worth/House

Denzel Washington’s house is located in Los Angeles, California. It is a 1.5-acre property which has a pool and tennis court in Beverly Park. Denzel’s net worth is $190 million and his annual salary ranges from $60 to $90 million.

He can be referred to as a man who understands family, in his fame and wealth, his family still remains his number one priority. Little wonder his children have lived up to his legacy. Denzel’s poise and intelligence are acknowledged by many.