David Muir is an American journalist and ABC News likes describing him as their Emmy-award winning journalist.

While he’s the anchor and managing editor of “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir”, he’s as well a co-anchor of ABC’s “20/20”. Often described as one of the most prolific American Journalist, Muir for over 10 years, has reported from hot spots throughout the U.S. and has practically covered all major news around the world.

From Tehran, Tahrir Square, Mogadishu, Gaza, and Fukushima. To Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, Japan, China, the Middle East, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Haiti, David Muir has reported news event.

Muir’s resume would be scanty of his deeds in journalism if it didn’t highlight that he, apart from conducting numerous interviews with presidential candidates during the U.S 2016 election campaign, moderated Democratic and Republican Presidential primary debates. It is believed that Muir inspired former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton to apologize to Americans for using a private e-mail server.

Disregarding the above, ABC has given credit to David Muir for several exclusive interviews he landed which generated global headlines. To cite an instance, Muir was the first to interview President Donald Trump after he got inaugurated. More to that, he secured an exclusive interview with Apple CEO, Tim Cook in the midst of the conflict between Apple and the FBI over unlocking the San Bernardino killer’s iPhone.

If David Muir was praised for getting an exclusive interview with former U.S. President, Barack Obama during his historic trip to Cuba, he was esteemed when he succeeded in obtaining an exclusive sit-down with Pope Francis in the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church – Vatican.

David Muir joined ABC News in August 2003. He was employed as an anchor for ABC’s overnight news program “World News Now”. He was so good he soon became a lead correspondent.

True, Muir is an Emmy-award winning journalist. Discounting that, he’s bagged the Edward R. Murrow awards for his reports. A few months ago, he won the prestigious 60th CINE Golden Eagle Award for his “20/20” coverage of heroin epidemic. Also, he’s won the National Headliner Award and Associated Press honors for his works.

David Muir Bio/Family

David Muir was born as David Jason Muir on the 8th day of November 1973.

From what we gathered, David was born to a Roman Catholic family. Before him, his parents – Ronald Muir (father) and Pat Mills (mother) – had a daughter they named Rebecca. It is believed David has six nieces and three nephews.

Though David was born in Syracuse, New York, he was brought up in Onondaga Hill.

After he graduated from Onondaga Central Junior-Senior High School, he moved on to the Park School of Communications at Ithaca College in New York. There, he graduated with distinction and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. While Muir also attended the Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University, he studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain. He’s fluent in Spanish.

Before David Muir joined ABC News in 2003, he was an award-winning anchor and correspondent for WCVB-TV in Boston. Prior to that, he worked five years as an anchor and reporter with WTVH-TV in his hometown, Syracuse.

David Muir Salary/Net Worth

In a 2014 report on the highest-paid people in TV News, it was highlighted that David Muir’s salary is $5 million per year.

It’s said that his net worth is $7 million. But then, no authentic source has been cited to validate this figure.

David Muir Gay, Married, Wife, Girlfriend

It has been rumored that David Muir is in a romantic relationship with Gio Benitez, a fellow journalist, and his colleague. The rumor circulated with tales about Muir visiting gay bars with Benitez. The picture below gave life to the gossip.

But then, Gio Benitez got married to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario. Nobody verified or substantiated if David Muir is truly gay or just hanging out with his colleague.

Much isn’t know about David Muir’s love life. Apart from the gay speculation, no one can confirm if David Muir has ever been married. It’s easier to assume he neither has a wife nor a girlfriend.

David Muir Chest/Body Measurements

David Muir is 9 inches taller than 5 feet (1.8m). That’s all that’s known, details of his body measurements are majorly unknown.