Sheree Zampino is one of those women who rose to prominence thanks to their marriage to a Hollywood star, hers being Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum Will Smith. Although now divorced from Smith, Zampino parlayed her celebrity marriage into a successful reality TV and fashion career. Here is what we know about Zampino.

Sheree Zampino Wiki/Bio

Zampino was born as Sheree Elizabeth Zampino on November 16, 1967, in Schenectady, New York, U.S. Her father named Les Zampino worked in a theater company while her mom worked in a finance company. When Zampino was a kid, her parents divorced, as a result, Zampino, moved in with her dad.

Sheree nursed a passion for fashion at a very young age. After graduating from high school, she attended Fashion Institute of Technology where she learned more about fashion and also studied business to help her monetize from her passion.

Since her marriage to Will Smith thrust her into the limelight, Zampino has managed to stay around it, picking up a few gigs in the process. She got her start to show business in 2012 when she was picked as one of the ladies to star on VH1’s reality series Hollywood Exes. The show chronicles the lives of a group of women separated from their famous husbands as they attempt to start over, find someone new, and grow on their businesses. The show lasted for about 3 seasons, with the final episode airing on 2 July 2014.

Zampino featured in 2013 Do Something Awards hosted by One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush. In 2015, she joined the cast of Minay Matthews’ documentary/talk show Minay TV interviewing actors and other famous celebrities at movie premieres and other red carpet events.

Read Also: Amanda Boyd Wiki, Instagram, Dating, Boyfriend, Husband

Zampino has since launched her own fashion website shereeelizabeth.com an online “boutique that has you covered from head to toe.” Sheree also hosts her own show Eat Pray Live on online broadcast network, Black Hollywood Live which prides itself as world’s first online broadcast network dedicated to African American entertainment.

Sheree Zampino Net Worth

It isn’t known to the public how much Sheree got paid for her role in Hollywood Exes, and neither has she revealed how much she makes from her other ventures. However, reliable sources have estimated her net worth to fall within the range of $1.5 Million – $3 Million.

Sheree Zampino Married/Husband, Divorce

Zampino has been married and divorced, twice. After a long-term relationship with Will Smith, the couple tied the knot in 1992. Sources say the met while Smith was filming Fresh Prince of Bel Air. As a couple, Will and Sheree attended red carpet events together.

In 1995, roughly three years after their marriage, the couple had filed for divorce.

Two years later, in 1997, Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith while Sheree remained unmarried until 2007 when she tied the knot with former NFL player-turned-pastor Terrell Fletcher.

Fletcher made some appearances with her on Holywood Exes. The couple remained married until July 2014 when they separated. Subsequently, they filed for a divorce stating irreconcilable differences. Zampino requested for alimony but it wasn’t clear how much she received from the former San Diego Chargers running back.

Read Also: Will Smith’s Kids, Sons, Wife, Daughter And Parents

A very Happy Birthday to the man who gave me the greatest gift in the world! Love you WILLY! A post shared by Sheree Fletcher (@shereefletcher) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Despite Sheree’s divorce from Will Smith, both have remained friends and supported each other since then. Zampino jumped to Smith’s defense in 2016 when actress Alexis Arquette posted a malicious message on Facebook claiming that Will Smith was gay. This was after Jada Pinkett Smith had called for African-Americans to boycott the Oscars.

Arquette wrote;

However, Smith’s ex-wife Sheree wasted no time in firing back at the actress. She posted a video on Facebook explaining the real reason behind their divorce and reasons Smith isn’t gay.

“My marriage end not over any infidelity. I didn’t find Will in the bed with a man, and I didn’t find him in bed with a woman. It just didn’t happen! Will was straight in 1992 and he’s straight in 2016. That just kind of is what it is. However, our marriage ended because we were so young. We were the same age then that our son is right now. It’s just a lot of responsibility. Marriage isn’t easy, especially at that age. Will was becoming bigger and bigger with his career. I’m becoming smaller and smaller. I just, I didn’t have the tools. We didn’t have the tools to make it work. I left because I was unhappy. It’s really that simple.”

Here’s the video.

Sheree Zampino Kids

Zampino’s two failed marriages produced two kids. Few months after her marriage to Will, she gave birth to a son named Willard Smith III (aka Trey Smith) on 11 November 1992.

In an interview during her time on Hollywood Exes, Zampino explained why Trey isn’t as famous as his step-siblings saying;

“Trey was raised differently – in a different home. Trey doesn’t really like the limelight. I don’t want to say he’s more grounded but he just had a different upbringing. He wasn’t as exposed to the whole Hollywood aspect of life. A lot of that was by choice because dad wouldn’t leave him out. He has an insight and he doesn’t like anything that’s not real or authentic.”

Read Also: Kellita Smith Children, Net Worth, Married, Husband, Measurements

Zampino has posted several photos of herself and son Trey on her social media page.

Me and my angel. I love this human being with everything I have! Thank you God for trusting me with him! 🙏🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by Sheree Fletcher (@shereefletcher) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Zampino’s second marriage to Terrell Fletcher produced another kid, a daughter named Jodie Fletcher. However, unlike she does with Terry, Zampino is secretive about Jodie and hardly posts about her on social.

Catch up with Zampino on Twitter.